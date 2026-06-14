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Home / Sports / Manpreet Singh equals former Indian captain Dilip Tirkey's record of 412 international caps

Manpreet Singh equals former Indian captain Dilip Tirkey's record of 412 international caps

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ANI
Updated At : 07:33 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian Men's Hockey Team midfielder Manpreet Singh equalled the Indian record of 412 international caps held by former India captain and Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey when he took the field in India's FIH Men's Pro League match against Netherlands in Rotterdam on Sunday, according to a press release.

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Manpreet is also the only active player currently in the club of players with 400+ senior international caps.

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Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey congratulated Manpreet on reaching the milestone of 412 international caps, calling it a remarkable achievement that reflects his dedication, consistency, and commitment. He wished Manpreet success in future matches and expressed gratitude for his continued contributions to Indian hockey.

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"I congratulate Manpreet on reaching this significant milestone, which is a remarkable achievement and reflects his dedication, commitment and consistency over the years. I wish him the very best for the matches ahead and hope to see him play on many more occasions. We are grateful for his continued contributions to Indian hockey," Tirkey said.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also praised Manpreet's career, calling his 412 international caps a reflection of his dedication and consistent performances at the highest level.

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"Manpreet Singh's journey with the Indian Men's Hockey Team is a reflection of his immense dedication to the sport. To reach 412 international caps is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the consistency he has shown over the years while representing the country at the highest level. Manpreet has played an important role in India's resurgence on the global stage. His leadership as a senior member of the team and ability to perform in high-pressure situations have made him an inspiration for aspiring hockey players across the country," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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