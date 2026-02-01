DT
Home / Sports / Manpreet still out, Hardik to captain India in Hobart

Manpreet still out, Hardik to captain India in Hobart

article_Author
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 12:45 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
Former India hockey captain Manpreet Singh, who has 411 caps for India, has once again been ignored for the next leg of FIH Pro League that will be held in Hobart Australia. Manpreet, Dilpreet Singh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak were kept out of the team from the Rourkela leg that was held between February 10 to 15 on disciplinary charges.
The trio had allegedly supplied cannabis gummies to another player Sukhjeet Singh and was dropped from the 33-member squad. Similarly, their names do not figure in the latest squad announcement for the Hobart leg that is scheduled to take place from 20th to 25th February.

India lost all four matches in Rourkela, latest being the 2-4 loss against Argentina on Sunday.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh has been granted leave of absence for personal reasons and Hardik Singh has been appointed as the captain of the side. There are some youngsters in the side, including Amandeep Lakra and Manmeet Singh after having made their senior debuts in Rourkela.

Suraj Karkera and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar will share the goalkeeping duties, while Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, and Sumit will form the core for Indian defence.

Indian coach Craig Fulton said he hoped for a better results in Hobart.

“After a disappointing four matches in Rourkela - where the results didn’t go our way – we have learned some good lessons and made some notable improvements. We capped three players in the process, and it was quite exciting to see that side of the squad develop. Going into the Hobart leg, we are aiming for improved performances and looking to finalise our squad for the World Cup and the Asian Games,” he said.

India squad: Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Mohith H Shashikumar; defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amandeep Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Poovanna Chandura Boby; midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal; forwards: Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Maninder Singh.

