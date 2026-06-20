Mansukh Mandaviya, Akshay Kumar to lead grand International Day of Yoga celebrations at JLN Stadium; over 15,000 to participate across SAI centres nationwide

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): One of India's largest public celebrations of wellness and preventive healthcare is set to take place on Sunday during the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Advertisement

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya and actor and fitness advocate Akshay Kumar are joining 3000 participants in a mass yoga session under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

Advertisement

The event will be celebrated nationwide by the Sports Ministry through coordinated yoga sessions at all Sports Authority of India Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, SAI Training Centres and Khelo India institutions, with more than 15,000 participants expected to take part nationwide, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Events will also be simultaneously held by the National Sports Federations, the State Sports Departments, Sports Universities, and more, marking the coming together of the entire sports ecosystem to take yoga forward.

"Since the United Nations adopted June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2014, following our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's proposal, this annual observance has grown into a worldwide celebration of physical, mental and spiritual well-being," mentioned Mansukh Mandaviya.

Advertisement

"This day brings together millions of practitioners across continents. Yoga has transcended geographical boundaries to become a global phenomenon."

Nearly 3,000 participants are expected to gather at the flagship Fit India event in the national capital, which will also feature a special guided yoga session by renowned celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani, whose work has helped popularise yoga among fitness enthusiasts and celebrities alike.

Sunday's celebration will also bring together athletes, students, senior citizens, fitness enthusiasts, yoga practitioners and families in a collective demonstration of the transformative power of yoga.

The global celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 are expected to witness participation from millions of people across more than 180 countries.

Over the past decade, International Day of Yoga has evolved into one of the world's largest wellness movements, with India at its forefront. As nations across continents come together to celebrate holistic health and preventive healthcare, initiatives such as Fit India Sundays on Cycle and Yoga Day reinforce India's leadership in promoting a healthier, more active and sustainable way of life for the global community. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)