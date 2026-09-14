Mansukh Mandaviya, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju congratulate Indian junior hockey teams on AHF Asia Cup triumphs

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Union Ministers on Monday congratulated the Indian junior men’s and women’s hockey teams after their title victories at the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026, praising the players for their dominant performances and contributions to the country’s sporting success.

The Indian Junior Women’s Team have been crowned champions of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 after edging past hosts China 1-0 in a closely fought final on Sunday. Sanika Chandrakant Mane’s 17th-minute strike proved enough for the defending champions to retain their continental crown and complete a hat-trick of Women’s Junior Asia Cup titles. The triumph also secured India’s qualification for the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup.

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In recognition of the achievement, Hockey India announced prize money of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.

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The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team were crowned champions of the 2026 Men’s Junior Asia Cup after defeating Korea 4-1 in the Gold Medal match in Moqi, China, on Sunday. The victory saw India successfully defend the title and lift the continental crown for a record sixth time.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded both teams for their achievements and described the victories as a reflection of India’s growing dominance in Asian hockey.

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"Total dominance in Asian hockey! Heartiest congratulations to our Junior Men and Junior Women for their phenomenal title victories at the AHF Junior Asia Cup," Mandaviya said in a post on X.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the junior women’s hockey team for securing their third consecutive AHF Junior Asia Cup title.

"A historic hat-trick! Heartiest congratulations to our Junior Women’s Hockey Team on winning their third consecutive AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 title. The nation takes immense pride in the sheer grit, discipline, and dominance displayed by our daughters. Best wishes to the entire team for the FIH Junior World Cup ahead," Goyal said on X.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju also hailed the women’s team’s achievement, congratulating players, coaches and support staff for the historic feat.

"CHAMPIONS AGAIN! Our Junior Women’s Hockey Team is the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 champions, securing the title for the third consecutive time! Heartiest congratulations to the players, coaches & support staff on this wonderful achievement. May this success inspire many more young athletes & take Indian hockey to even greater heights," Rijiju said on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the junior men’s hockey team for winning the Asia Cup title and praised their determination and command of the game.

"Applause to our junior men’s hockey team for winning the Asia Cup. With the vigour and command of the game, you have once again demonstrated the true mettle of Indian sportsmanship and set an inspiring example for others to follow," Shah said on X. (ANI)

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