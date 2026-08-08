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Home / Sports / Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates Praggnanandhaa for winning St. Louis Rapid &amp; Blitz title

Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates Praggnanandhaa for winning St. Louis Rapid & Blitz title

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ANI
Updated At : 09:13 PM Aug 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, on Saturday, congratulated Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for securing the Grand Chess Tour St. Louis Rapid and Blitz title on Friday.

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The 20-year-old drew against Javokhir Sindarov during the penultimate round to seal the tournament with a score of 23/35 points, finishing 1.5 points ahead of everyone else.

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In a post on X, Mandaviya congratulated Praggnanandhaa on winning his maiden Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz title, praising his exceptional performance and dedication as a source of pride and inspiration for India.

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"Congratulations to Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa on winning his maiden Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz title. His brilliant gameplay and dedication are a tremendous source of pride and inspiration for the entire country," Mandaviya said.

Earlier in June, Praggnanandhaa scripted history by claiming the Norway Chess 2026 crown in Oslo after defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer in the tenth and final round. The victory completed a remarkable late surge by the Indian star, who registered four consecutive classical wins to secure one of the biggest titles of his career.

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Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday felicitated the Indian Grandmaster and presented him with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. The felicitation ceremony was held at the Chief Secretariat in Chennai, where the Chief Minister also played a game of chess with the 20-year-old Grandmaster. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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