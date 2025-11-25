DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Blind T20 World Cup-winning Indian team members at his residence in New Delhi

Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Blind T20 World Cup-winning Indian team members at his residence in New Delhi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the members of the Indian women's cricket team at his residence on Tuesday for their recent victory in the inaugural Blind Twenty20 World Cup, as per a release from SAI Media.

Advertisement

The Indian women's team defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the final played in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday and remained undefeated throughout the tournament. The tournament featured six teams, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and the United States of America.

Advertisement

The blind cricket team's victory came closely on the heels of the Indian women team's first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup victory on home soil.

Advertisement

Hailing the victory of the blind cricketers, Mandaviya said, "The Indian women's blind cricket team has done the nation proud. Their victory is a huge inspiration for both specially-abled sportspersons and anyone who aims to bring glory to the country. With their will power and resilience, they achieved the unthinkable. I wish all the members the very best for their future endeavours. I urge each of you to put in your best in future tournaments, the entire nation and the government is with you," as quoted from a release by SAI Media.

Acknowledging the sentiments, Deepika TC, captain of the Indian team said, "I feel extremely happy and honoured for the fact that our Hon'ble Sports Minister invited us at his residence for felicitating us. It was lovely interacting with him. His words will encourage not only us but more women from the blind community to take up sports as a career and make the country proud with their hard work and determination." (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts