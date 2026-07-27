Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates CWG 2026 bronze medal-winning powerlifter Jhandu Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar, who won India's first medal in the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, at his residence on Monday. Jhandu won bronze in the men's heavyweight category with a best lift of 190kg.

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According to a press release, Mandaviya handed Rs 10 Lakh as a cash award to Jhandu, who comes from a humble background in Bihar's Nalanda district.

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Talking about his experience of meeting the Union Sports Minister, the powerlifter said: "I landed at 1:55AM in Delhi earlier tonight and as soon as I landed I received a message that the Hon'ble Sports Minister wants to meet me. It felt wonderful knowing that he was waiting to meet me. Mandaviya asked me about my experience in Scotland. During the meeting, he motivated me and asked me to win a gold medal at the Asian Para Games, and I will do my best to make my country proud."

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Jhandu sold vegetables and even rode an e-rickshaw to support his family in Harnaut town of Nalanda before being selected by chief para coach Rajender Rahelu to train at SAI NCOE Gandhinagar back in June 2023.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X the moment Jhandu secured the first medal for the nation at the Commonwealth Games.

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PM Modi wrote: "A spectacular performance by Jhandu Kumar, who has opened India's medal tally at the #CWG2026 by winning a Bronze in the Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting event! Congratulations to him. His achievement is a powerful reflection of immense strength, unwavering determination and years of disciplined effort. By overcoming every challenge and excelling on the international stage, he has made the entire nation proud and inspired countless Indians."

Jhandu said that when PM posted about his achievement on social media, it gave him goosebumps.

"When I was in Glasgow Hon'ble PM sir tweeted about my achievement and other athletes competing with me said that it is not often that a head of state writes a message for a bronze medal winner. This made me immensely proud. I have not had much sleep since the time I have won a medal, due to the excitement and adrenaline rush. My phone has been buzzing throughout. I think Indian sports has reached this level all thanks to his continuous encouragement and support for athletes. I think I was the only CWG medallist who received encouragement from his country's Prime Minister," the 29-year-old said.

Prior to his Glasgow glory, the powerlifter won back-to-back silver and gold medals in the Khelo India Para Games 2024 and 2025 editions respectively. The Khelo India athlete has now set his eyes on the upcoming Asian Para Games scheduled from October 18 to 24, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

"When you receive such support and backing from the country's leadership, you get motivated to perform even better. I will go to my hometown for a brief period to meet my family members before returning to Gandhinagar in order to prepare for Asian Para Games. China are a strong contender but I will do my best to secure a medal for my country, I promise," Jhandu signed off. (ANI)

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