DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Indian boxers after their historic run in Commonwealth Games 2026

Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Indian boxers after their historic run in Commonwealth Games 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:46 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday felicitated the Indian boxing team after its gold medal victory at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi at his residence.

Advertisement

Indian boxer and gold medallist Jasmine Lamboria expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and strong support from Mandaviya after returning to India.

Advertisement

She said his encouragement was motivating and appreciated his assurance of help whenever needed.

Advertisement

"It is a great feeling. We arrived in India today at around 2 or 3 a.m. Our Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, invited us here and treated us with great respect. It is really encouraging to know that our country's Sports Minister is supporting us so much. He also told us that if we ever need anything, he will make sure it is taken care of. He further said that he would soon fix a date for us to meet Prime Minister Modi," Lamboria told ANI.

Lamboria was among the seven Indian boxers to clinch gold, alongside Sachin Siwach, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Ankush Panghal. Narender Berwal, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Jadumani Singh contributed silver medals to complete India's memorable 10-medal haul.

Advertisement

Indian boxer and gold medallist Priya Ghanghas said she was delighted by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's support and encouragement. She shared that he discussed preparations for the upcoming Asian Games and added that her family is celebrating her achievement at home.

"It feels great that the Minister came here to support us and motivate us. He also spoke to us about the upcoming Asian Games... There is a full celebration going on at home," Ghanghas told ANI.

India scripted history in Glasgow by producing the greatest boxing performance by any nation in Commonwealth Games history, finishing at the top of the medal standings with seven gold and three silver medals. The tally surpassed the previous record of six boxing gold medals jointly held by England (1934 and 2018) and Canada (1986). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts