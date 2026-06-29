Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya today felicitated the Indian contingent that created history by securing the country's first-ever medal at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026. India won a bronze medal in the tournament.

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Congratulating the players, coaching staff and support personnel, Mandaviya said this medal is historic, but it should only be the beginning.

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"Every achievement brings greater responsibility and higher expectations. Every policy, every investment and every effort of the Government is aimed at helping our athletes realise their full potential and consistently excel on the international stage," he said.

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The Union Sports Minister said securing a historic podium finish on home soil reflects the steady growth of volleyball in the country and showcases the nation's capability to host major international sporting events.

The AVC Men's Volleyball Cup is the premier annual continental men's volleyball competition in Asia. The 2026 edition marked the first occasion that India hosted the tournament, adding another important chapter to the country's sporting calendar. The tournament concluded on Sunday.

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The Indian national team, comprising 14 selected players and coach Dragan Mihailovic of Serbia under the captaincy of Jerome Vinith Charles, met the Union Sports Minister in Gandhinagar today, according to a release.

Mandaviya said the Modi Government is building a robust sporting ecosystem through long-term planning, academy development, talent identification, greater use of sports science, athlete welfare and improved international exposure.

He reiterated that India's sporting vision is focused on producing sustained excellence across disciplines and establishing the country among the world's leading sporting nations.

Expressing confidence in the future of Indian volleyball, Mandaviya said the team's achievement would inspire young athletes across the country and provide fresh impetus to the development of the sport at all levels.

In a post on X, Mandaviya said Indian volleyball is making its mark on the global stage.

"A proud moment for Indian volleyball! Felicitated our men's team on scripting history with India's first-ever AVC Men's Volleyball Cup Bronze Medal. From successfully hosting the championship for the first time to securing a historic podium finish and rising to World No. 42, Indian volleyball is making its mark on the global stage," he said.

The tournament saw India delivering an impressive campaign throughout the tournament, remaining unbeaten during the pool stage and displaying consistency and resilience against some of Asia's strongest teams.

The team went on to defeat Bahrain 3-1 in the third-place playoff to clinch the bronze medal, securing India's first-ever medal and best-ever finish in AVC Men's Volleyball Cup.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Captain Jerome Vinith Charles expressed gratitude for the support extended by the government and dedicated the historic medal to the people of the country.

"We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support extended by the Government. The world-class facilities, training environment, recovery arrangements and overall support allowed us to focus entirely on our game," he said.

"This historic medal belongs not only to us but to every Indian who filled the stadium and cheered for us throughout the tournament. Their encouragement gave us the strength to fight for every point," he further added.

Chief Coach Dragan Mihailovic lauded the Government's long-term vision for Indian sports and expressed confidence in India's future on the international sporting stage. "The direction in which Indian sport is moving is extremely encouraging. The planning, investment and athlete support systems that the Government has already put in place and those being planned are exactly what high-performance sport requires. If this momentum continues, I am confident India will regularly stand on the podium at every major international sporting event."

The bronze medal earned valuable FIVB World Ranking points, resulting in the Indian men's team climbing 18 places, from World No. 60 to World No. 42, further enhancing India's standing on the global volleyball stage. (ANI)

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