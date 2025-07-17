Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates medal winners of Asian Wrestling Championship 2025

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Wednesday, met and felicitated the medal winners of the U15, U17, U20, and U23 Asian Wrestling Championship 2025.

The Indian Under-15 Freestyle Wrestling Team emerged as Team Champions, securing a total of 203 points, leaving Japan in second place with 166 points. The Indian contingent claimed eight medals, including six gold, one silver, and one bronze, dominating the competition last month.

Mansukh Mandaviya posted on his X handle, "Met and felicitated the medal winners of the U15, U17, U20, and U23 Asian Wrestling Championship 2025 yesterday. Their grit, determination, and relentless hard work have brought great pride to the nation. Wishing them continued success in their sporting journey."

After the spectacular performance by the Indian Women's Wrestling Team, which secured the Champion Trophy, the Indian Men's Freestyle Wrestling Team created history by winning 6 Gold Medals and 1 Silver Medal, and clinching the Champion Trophy at the U-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025 held at Vung Tau (Vietnam).

This is India's best-ever performance in the Freestyle category at any Asian Wrestling Championship. Gold Medal Winners 61 kg - Nikhil65 kg - Sujeet74 kg - Jaideep79 kg - Chander Mohan92 kg - Sachin97 kg - Vicky

Silver Medal Winner 125 kg - Jaspooran Singh. The Indian Freestyle team's domination on the mat marks a historic milestone, showcasing the nation's growing strength in international wrestling.

The Indian Under-17 freestyle wrestling team secured three gold and two bronze medals at the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Vung Tau, Vietnam, last month.

Although the team narrowly missed finishing in the top three rankings overall and did not clinch a team trophy, the performance of individual athletes, particularly in the heavier weight categories, was exceptional and praiseworthy. (ANI)

65 Kg. Gaurav Punia - Gold Medal, 92 Kg. Arjun Ruhil - Gold Medal, 110 Kg. Lacky - Gold Medal, 45 Kg. Shivam - Bronze Medal, 51 Kg. Dhanraj Ganapati - Bronze Medal. (ANI)

