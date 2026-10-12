Mansukh Mandaviya highlights sports' role in nation-building at BRICS Traditional Games in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 12 (ANI): The BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Demonstration Games 2026 were held on Monday at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Ahmedabad, in Gujarat.

The day-long event brought together dignitaries, country delegations, athletes, practitioners, technical officials, and partner institutions to celebrate the sporting heritage, cultural diversity, and people-to-people connections of BRICS countries, as per a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

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Declaring the games open, Union Minister of Youth & Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya said that India is placing sport at the centre of nation-building by investing in future-ready sports infrastructure.

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The Union Minister inaugurated the event in the esteemed presence of Harsh Sanghavi, Deputy Chief Minister, Gujarat. Addressing the representatives from the 10 BRICS nations and other attendees, the Union Sports Minister highlighted India’s commitment towards building a sporting nation.

He said, “India is placing sport at the centre of nation-building. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is transforming its sporting ecosystem by creating opportunities from the playground to the podium.

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“Guided by a comprehensive 360-degree approach, including grassroots participation, talent identification, coaching, sports science, infrastructure development, athlete welfare and international exposure, India is building a sustainable sporting ecosystem for the future,” said Mandaviya. To support this transformation, we have committed nearly 3.76 billion US dollars as part of our Khelo India initiative.”

Mandaviya further proposed three practical areas of cooperation among BRICS nations to preserve and promote traditional and indigenous sports.

“BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Games provide a platform to showcase not only how a sport is played, but also the history, values and cultural context that make each tradition unique. As we take this initiative forward, India proposes three practical areas of cooperation,” said Mandaviya.

“First, we should work towards creating a voluntary BRICS Repository of Traditional and Indigenous Sports, documenting their history, cultural significance, rules, equipment and field-of-play requirements," he added.

“Second, we should encourage exchanges among practitioners, coaches, researchers, educational institutions and cultural experts across BRICS countries,” continued the Union Sports Minister.

“Third, we should explore the periodic demonstration of traditional and indigenous sports at future BRICS sporting events,” he added.

Mandaviya further went on to describe how India is taking major strides towards making sports a way of life through the FiT India Movement.

“Through the Fit India Movement, we are promoting fitness as a way of life,” he said.

“Our ‘Sundays on Cycle’ campaign has seen tremendous success with more than 5 million people coming to cycle across more than 3 lakh locations every Sunday. So far, 94 editions of the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ have been conducted across India.”

The 10 participating BRICS nations demonstrated a number of their indigenous sporting traditions at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex:

Belarus: Gorodki

Bolivia: Lucha de Cholitas, Tinku, Rayuela, Trompo, Cachinas and Carrera de Sacos

Brazil: Zarabatana (Indigenous Blowpipe), Corrida de Toras (Log Race), Brazilian Para-Jiu-jitsu and Capoeira

China: Wushu, Lion Dance and Health Qigong

India: Mallakhamb, Yogasana, Kalaripayattu

Iran: Zoorkhaneh, Haft Sang and Ghanieh

Kazakhstan: Asyk Atu, Togyzkumalak and Qazaq Kuresi

Russia: Gorodki and Sambo

South Africa: Kgati and Iintonga

United Arab Emirates: Al Tabbah

The demonstrations were complemented by cultural presentations and audience-engagement activities. Participating teams were felicitated at the conclusion of the programme.

The Games provided a common platform for BRICS countries to present the history, values, cultural context, and practice of their traditional sports.

The event reinforced the importance of preserving community knowledge while modernising sport, expanding inclusive participation, and deepening friendship and cooperation across the BRICS family. (ANI)

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