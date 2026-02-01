Mansukh Mandaviya, Indian Navy Chief flag off INHM 2026 in Delhi; Saina Nehwal, PR Sreejesh laud initiative

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi flagged off the second edition of the Indian Navy Half-Marathon (INHM) 2026 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on February 1.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the second edition of the INHM saw participation from over 13,500 Delhi residents and runners from more than 24 countries, supporting the Fit India movement.

"The Indian Navy has organised the second edition of the half-marathon. More than 13,500 residents of Delhi participated in the marathon. People from more than 24 countries have taken the Fit India movement by participating in this marathon," Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said participation in the Delhi edition of the Indian Navy Half-Marathon grew by 30% in its second year, crossing 13,500 runners, with people of all ages--from toddlers to an 87-year-old--and 88 international participants taking part.

"The Indian Navy Half-Marathon Delhi edition was our 2nd edition... A little more than 10,000 people participated in our inaugural marathon. Within one year, we have seen a 30% growth, with more than 13,500 participants. We are happy to see that people of all ages participated. I was told that the oldest runner was 87 years old. I even saw some toddlers in arms... Around 88 international runners participated," the Indian Navy Chief Admiral told reporters.

Former Indian hockey player and two-time Olympic bronze medallist PR Sreejesh said that India is moving in the right direction on fitness, with the government taking several initiatives, and described the Indian Navy Half-Marathon as a commendable effort.

"India is on the right track in terms of fitness. The government is taking a lot of initiative to keep everyone on their toes. This half-marathon is a great initiative," said Sreejesh.

Indian badminton icon and 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal congratulated the Indian Navy on organising the marathon, praised the strong participation of so many people, and said the growing focus on fitness will help India emerge as a sporting nation and win more medals.

"I congratulate the Indian Navy for conducting such a high-level marathon... I am proud to see that nearly 14,000 people have participated... It seems that people are taking fitness very seriously... It is just a matter of time before India becomes a sporting nation as well and brings many more medals to the country," Saina Nehwal said while speaking to reporters. (ANI)

