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Home / Sports / Mansukh Mandaviya joins Indian diaspora’s ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event in Japan, expresses confidence in India’s Asian Games 2026 contingent 

Mansukh Mandaviya joins Indian diaspora’s ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event in Japan, expresses confidence in India’s Asian Games 2026 contingent 

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ANI
Updated At : 06:47 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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By Vipul Kashyap

Nagoya [Japan], September 20 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined members of the Indian diaspora in Japan for a special 'Sundays on Cycle' event organised to cheer for the Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya.

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While speaking to ANI, Mandaviya praised the Indian diaspora in Japan for organising the “Sundays on Cycle” event to cheer and motivate Indian athletes competing at the Asian Games in Nagoya, expressing confidence that the athletes will perform strongly and bring glory and pride to the nation.

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"The Asian Games are taking place in Nagoya, Japan, and Indian athletes are participating in them. To encourage and boost their morale, the Indian diaspora organised a cycling event on Sunday to cheer for India. I am confident that our athletes will perform well and bring glory to the country," Mandaviya said.

The 20th Asian Games were officially opened with a ceremony at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium here on Saturday, with double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat leading the Indian contingent as flagbearers.

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India is represented by a 501-athlete contingent competing across 36 sports at the continental multi-sport event, which runs from September 19 to October 4.

Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, shared the flag-bearing honour with Sehrawat, a member of India’s gold-medal-winning men’s kabaddi team at the previous Asian Games.

Sehrawat was named the male flagbearer in place of shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor due to technical issues.

The opening ceremony marked the formal start of the Games, bringing together athletes from 45 countries and regions who will compete across 43 sports and 469 medal events. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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