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Home / Sports / Mansukh Mandaviya, Sanjay Seth flag off NCC Cyclothon 2026; Mary Kom, Leander Paes laud youth initiative

Mansukh Mandaviya, Sanjay Seth flag off NCC Cyclothon 2026; Mary Kom, Leander Paes laud youth initiative

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ANI
Updated At : 06:59 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP MP Sanjay Seth flagged off the NCC Cyclothon 2026 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

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Both leaders joined the participants by riding bicycles alongside NCC cadets, marking their participation in the 79-kilometre cycling event commemorating 79 years of India's independence.

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The NCC Cyclothon 2026 is a landmark 79-kilometre cycling event featuring 79 cadets to commemorate 79 years of India's independence. The event will begin and conclude at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

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BJP MP Sanjay Seth said the NCC Cyclothon 2026 reflects the strength and potential of India's youth, highlighting their commitment to the vision of a developed nation.

He praised the 79 cadets participating in the event for promoting the ideals of "Nation First," cleanliness, fitness, and a drug-free India, while emphasising the NCC values of unity and discipline.

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"As we mark 79 years, a testament to the nation's honour, pride, and glory, we acknowledge that the youth are indeed our strength. Prime Minister Modi often emphasises that the nation progresses through its youth and their collective power. Today, as 79 cadets participate in this Cyclothon, they share a singular goal: 'Nation First.' These cadets serve as brand ambassadors for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). Their mission champions a clean India, physical fitness, and a drug-free nation. Participation in this Cyclothon reflects the core NCC ethos of unity and discipline," Seth said.

Olympic medallist Mary Kom also praised the NCC Cyclothon as a meaningful initiative for empowering and inspiring the youth.

She stressed that discipline, determination, and a never-say-die attitude are essential for success in any field, and expressed hope that her journey as an athlete encourages young people to pursue excellence and become champions in life.

"I was invited to the NCC cycle rally in Delhi, and it was a wonderful experience. This is crucial for the youth. I am here to support them... Whether in the NCC or in any other field, discipline and a 'never-give-up' attitude are essential... It brings me joy to think that by seeing me, they might learn something valuable about becoming a champion in life," Mary Kom told the reporters.

Former Indian tennis player Leander Paes congratulated the NCC cadets participating in the Cyclothon 2026, describing the event as a wonderful celebration of India's 79th Independence year.

He praised the participants who cycled across the country and gathered in Delhi, calling the initiative a proud celebration of Bharat.

"First of all, to all the cadets that are taking part, good luck. It's a wonderful celebration of our 79th Independence of India. And from far and wide, they've been cycling all across our country and culminating here in Delhi. It is just a wonderful celebration of Bharat," Leander Paes told the reporters. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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