New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, unveiled the logo of India's pioneering sporting initiative, the world's first franchise-based road cycling league, named the Cycling League of India, on Thursday.

Describing the initiative as a transformative step for cycling in the country, the Union Sports Minister said the launch represents a defining moment for cycling in the country, according to a press release from PIB.

"This launch marks a watershed moment in Indian sports. By introducing the world's first franchise-based road cycling league, we are not merely organising races but creating a professional ecosystem that will nurture talent, attract global attention and align with our vision of a fit and vibrant India," he said.

The Minister added that the initiative builds on the momentum created by recent professional cycling events in the country and will inspire young Indians to take up the sport.

"Whether it's the Pune Grand Tour, this league in Ahmedabad, or Sunday on Cycle, which happens every week at different places in the country. All of this, in the coming days, will establish cycling as a sport in India," he added.

The upcoming league will feature eight city or region-based franchises, each comprising ten cyclists.

The team composition will include two international riders, bringing global expertise and competitiveness, along with two junior cyclists aimed at nurturing emerging Indian talent and ensuring long term sustainability of the sport.

The competitions will be conducted in three structured phases leading to a grand finale, with races featuring diverse formats such as criterium races, team time trials and mass start events designed to deliver both strategic competition and exciting viewing for spectators.

The initiative also builds upon the remarkable resurgence of professional cycling in India in recent years.

Among the most prominent successes has been the Pune Grand Tour, which emerged as the world's largest UCI 2.2 stage race, attracting 2.5 million active spectators, generating Rs 144 million in public relations value, and earning appreciation from the Union Cycliste Internationale.

Complementing the growth at the professional level has been a nationwide push to promote cycling as a mass movement.

Launched in December 2024 by Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a powerful jan-andolan, recording participation of over 25 lakh citizens across more than 2.5 lakh locations nationwide in over 63 editions held so far.

What began with just five locations and about 500 participants has now expanded to over 10,000 locations every Sunday, with more than 10 lakh citizens regularly taking part, turning cycling into a culture and a people-led solution to pollution. The movement has also received encouragement from PM Narendra Modi, helping transform it into a nationwide effort promoting fitness and fighting obesity.

Other major events, including the Statue of Unity Cyclothon in Gujarat, the HCL Cyclothons, and numerous cyclothons organised across the country, have contributed significantly to expanding the sport's popularity and participation base.

Ravneet Gill, Chief Executive Officer of New Horizon Alliance Private Limited, emphasised the long-term vision behind the initiative.

"The world's first franchise-based road cycling league reflects our belief in building a professional and commercially sustainable sporting ecosystem. With eight dynamic franchises, a mix of international and emerging talent, and race formats designed for excitement and fairness, this league will create a lasting legacy for cycling in India," he said.

The new league is expected to significantly strengthen India's cycling ecosystem, expand opportunities for athletes, and enhance the country's presence in the global sporting landscape while inspiring a new generation to embrace the sport.

India is witnessing a rapid expansion of professional league culture across multiple sports.

With several new leagues set to begin soon, 2026 is expected to see a further expansion of professional leagues in India, strengthening the country's sports infrastructure and competitive landscape. (ANI)

