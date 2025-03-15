Manu Bhaker, Neeraj Chopra celebrate Holi with festive cheer

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): India's sporting icons, Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra, joyfully celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, on Friday.

Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, known for his remarkable throws, was seen immersed in the festive spirit, while ace shooter Manu Bhaker also embraced the vibrant colours of the occasion.

Both athletes, who have proudly represented India on the global stage, shared their Holi celebrations on their X handles, offering a glimpse into their festive moments.

Manu Bhaker posted a picture on her X handle with the caption, "Holi ab vs pehle, Aap sabko HAPPY HOLI!!"

The post featured a comparison between two Holi celebrations--one from this year and another with her brother from a few years ago.

Neeraj Chopra shared a video on his X handle with the caption "Happy Holi!"

In the clip, he is seen throwing a javelin, creatively incorporating his sport into the festive spirit.

Manu Bhaker has an impressive record, securing two Olympic medals, seven medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships, and 21 medals at the World Championships and World Cups.

Neeraj Chopra, regarded as India's finest javelin thrower, is a double Olympic medalist and has also won medals at the World Championships and Asian Games. He has claimed the Diamond League title once and made history by winning the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics, becoming the first Asian athlete to achieve this feat in javelin throw. (ANI)

