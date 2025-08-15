New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): The double Olympic medalist, shooter Manu Bhaker, marked the 79th Independence Day by sharing a video of her playing the tune of the national Anthem using a violin, saying that each time she represents India, she wishes to stand on a podium while listening to the national anthem.

Bhaker posted the video on her official Instagram handle, captioned, "An attempt to play the tune that is closest to my heart this Independence Day. Each time I represent India, I wish to stand on the podium and listen to this. Generally, we sit and play the violin, but this time subconsciously, we stood up while playing the National Anthem. It's the admiration for our nation that cannot be put into words. Jai Hind!"

At the Olympics in Paris last year, Bhaker opened India's medal tally after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

In her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

The young shooter's sweet redemption came after a disappointing Tokyo Olympics campaign in 2021, where a malfunction in her gun cost her a medal. During the 10 m air pistol qualification round during the Tokyo Olympics, her gun malfunctioned, which caused her to lose a lot of time. She was left with a very short amount of time to carry out her quota of shots. She missed the top-eight finish required to qualify for the final round and finished at the 12th spot. In the 25-metre pistol event, she failed to qualify further, finishing in the 15th spot. Her 10 m air pistol mixed team event did not go well either, as she finished in seventh overall.

Aside from her Olympic medals, Manu has made India proud across a variety of competitions. In the 2023 Baku Shooting World Championships, she secured a gold medal in the 25 m pistol team, after a silver in the 2022 edition in the same category.

She won a Commonwealth Games gold medal back in 2018 in Gold Coast in 10 m air pistol category. The 25 m pistol team gold also went to Manu's cabinet during the Asian Games in Hangzhou back in 2023.

She has also secured a total of 20 medals in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cups, including 13 gold, three silver and for bronze medals.

Manu has also earned four Asian Championships golds, a silver and two bronze medals among other accomplishments. (ANI)

