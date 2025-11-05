DT
Home / Sports / Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale to spearhead India's 40-member squad for ISSF World Championship in Cairo

Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale to spearhead India's 40-member squad for ISSF World Championship in Cairo

ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
Cairo [Egypt], November 5 (ANI): Paris 2024 medallists Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale will be the highlights for India's 40-member shooting contingent at the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol 2025, which gets underway in Cairo on Thursday, according to Olympics.com.

The tournament will feature 720 shooters representing 72 federations, with the action taking place at the Egypt International Olympic City. The competition will conclude on November 17.

Indian rifle and pistol shooters have been in impressive form throughout the year in the World Cup events. The team bagged eight medals in Buenos Aires, seven in Lima, four in Munich, and two in Ningbo.

Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who clinched a silver in Lima and three bronze medals at the 2025 Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, will spearhead India's pistol challenge. She will be joined by Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh, who have been in fine touch this year in the World Cup circuit, as she won three successive gold medals in the women's 10m air pistol event.

In the rifle section, 2022 world champion Rudrankksh Patil will compete in his trademark 10m air rifle event, where he started the season with a gold medal at the World Cup in Buenos Aires.

Swapnil Kusale, who won bronze at the Paris Olympics last year, will aim to build on that performance as he leads India's campaign in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

The squad also includes experienced shooters such as Elavenil Valarivan (women's 10m air rifle), Sift Kaur Samra (women's 50m rifle 3 positions), Arjun Babuta (men's 10m air rifle), Anish Bhanwala (men's 25m pistol), and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (men's 50m rifle 3 positions). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

