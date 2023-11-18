Manvir shoots warning

Kuwait City, November 17

Manvir Singh struck a late goal as India beat Kuwait 1-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second round qualifiers match here on Thursday night. Manvir scored with a left-footed shot in the 75th minute as he connected a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross.

“I must thank my teammates. It’s all because of everyone’s hard work,” said Manvir. “I am lucky to score in a big match like this. Really looking forward to scoring more in the coming matches.”

World No. 106 India had beaten Kuwait (149th) on penalties in the final of the SAFF Championships in July. “We’re not surprised with the result, but we always respect the opponents,” India head coach Igor Stimac.

“I’m very confident about our team and our capacities. We came here to win the game. I have full trust in my boys. They’ve worked really hard in the last four and a half years,” he added.

Despite playing away from home, India seemed to have a lot of support at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

“Kuwait have many technically skilful individual players, but they couldn’t do it today. We were very patient and we knew that they were under pressure. We also had great support from the stands like we were playing at home,” said Stimac. “By winning here, we have a greater chance of getting the second spot in the group. We wanted Kuwait to become nervous and impatient and start going for long balls.”

India play Asian champions Qatar next on November 21 in Bhubaneswar. India are placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan, with the top two progressing to the third round of the qualifiers. The top two teams from each group will also secure qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. The Blue Tigers have never advanced to the third round of AFC’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“It was very important to start on a winning note,” India centre-back Sandesh Jhingan said. “I’m really proud of the team and of how we stepped up to the occasion. Kuwait are always a difficult side. We put on a strong and mature performance, but we cannot celebrate too much, get carried away, or think too big of ourselves,” he added. — Agencies

