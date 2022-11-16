 Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball sold for $2.4 million : The Tribune India

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball sold for $2.4 million

Maradona goal that gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in that match against England — but should not have been allowed — has become part of soccer legend

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball sold for $2.4 million

A fan creates a mural featuring former professional footballers Pelé and Diego Maradona ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Kolkata, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. PTI



London, November 16

The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his ‘Hand of God’ goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly $2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer’s most famous handball.

Ali Bin Nasser, the Tunisian former match official who refereed the quarterfinal game between Argentina and England in Mexico, owned the 36-year-old Adidas ball that was sold at Graham Budd Auctions in London for 2 million pounds ($2.37 million) on Wednesday.

Bin Nasser said before the auction he felt it was the right time to share the item with the world and expressed hope the buyer would put it on public display.

The Maradona goal that gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in that match against England — but should not have been allowed — has become part of soccer legend.

Maradona jumped as if to head the ball but instead punched it past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton. Maradona quipped afterward that it was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God,” leading to its iconic name.

Speaking ahead of the auction, Bin Nasser said: “I couldn’t see the incident clearly. The two players, Shilton and Maradona, were facing me from behind.

“As per FIFA’s instructions issued before the tournament, I looked to my linesman for confirmation of the validity of the goal — he made his way back to the halfway line indicating he was satisfied that the goal should stand.

“At the end of the match, the England head coach Bobby Robson said to me, You did a good job, but the linesman was irresponsible.’”   

Maradona scored a brilliant second goal against England only four minutes later with the same ball — the only one used in the quarterfinal.

He ran nearly 70 meters from his own half and weaved his way past half the England team before slipping the ball past Shilton to make it 2-0. That goal was voted the World Cup Goal of the Century in 2002.

Argentina won the game 2-1 and went on to lift the World Cup. Maradona died in 2020 at the age of 60. The upcoming World Cup in Qatar, which starts Sunday, will be the first since Maradona’s death.

The jersey worn by Maradona against England was sold in May for $9.3 million, at the time the highest price paid at auction for a piece of sports memorabilia. That was beaten by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card, which went for $12.6 million in New York in August. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Zirakpur underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

2
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

3
Trending

'Welcoming back Ligma and Johnson,' says Elon Musk as he rehires Twitter employees who never worked there

4
Nation

All-weather Manali-Ladakh road by 2026

5
Diaspora

UK clears 3,000 visas for Indians hours after Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi; 18- to 30-year-olds to benefit

6
Ludhiana

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

7
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

8
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert

9
Punjab

Punjab pavilion major attraction at trade fair in New Delhi

10
Trending

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Don't Miss

View All
Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains
Trending

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'
Trending

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'

Top News

Indonesia hands over G20 presidency to India as Bali Summit ends

India’s G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented: PM Modi

India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from Decembe...

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Chinese leader complains about media reporting about their c...

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shakes Himachal Pradesh

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shakes Himachal Pradesh

Location of the temblor in Mandi district: National Centre f...

Masks no more compulsory during air travel as Covid cases decline: Govt

Masks no more compulsory during air travel as Covid cases decline: Govt

Total number of active coronavirus cases account only 0.02 p...

Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile

Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile

Says the accused was not a juvenile and now can be tried afr...


Cities

View All

Over 150 kg heroin, 11 quintal poppy husk worth Rs 800 crore destroyed in Punjab

Over 150 kg heroin, 11 quintal poppy husk worth Rs 800 crore destroyed in Punjab

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

Drug hotspots: Addiction rampant in Amritsar district, locals flag easy availability

Firing in resort: Liquor contractor’s son among 3 nominated in case

Sudhir Suri murder case: Prime suspect Sandeep Singh's police remand extended

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Zirakpur underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

30-year-old woman found dead in car, police suspect it to be drug overdose case

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

Chandigarh halts manual movement of files

Delhi murder: Police seek Aaftab Poonawala's narco test, say he fought with victim on financial issues

Delhi murder: Police seek Aaftab Poonawala's narco test, say he fought with victim on financial issues

The money transaction from Shraddha's bank account app to Aaftab's account led police to catch him

BJP spokerperson Shehzad Poonawalla sends legal notice to AAP MLA for linking him with Shraddha murder case accused Aftab Poonawala

School kid attacked by pet dog inside lift of Greater Noida society; incident captured on CCTV

Delhi man uses fake recommendation letter of union minister to get a job in real estate company, booked for cheating

Health services paralysed in Hoshiarpur as docs protest

Health services paralysed in Hoshiarpur as doctors protest

Special search ops across Jalandhar district; 700-ltr laahan, 280 intoxicating pills seized

Sent on fake visa, Talwara youth in Indonesian jail for 10 months

4 poachers held for hunting wild boar in Hoshiarpur

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar, so is indifference towards cleanliness

Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Major fire at 3 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Ludhiana: New company holds first meeting for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana: Residents vent ire against cops for ‘defaming’ Ghora Colony

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

All rural blocks without gynaecologist in Patiala

Patiala Mayor, councillors threaten protest over pending projects

4 more quit posts over Prof's reinstatement at Punjabi University

Larvae found at govt office in Patiala, challan issued