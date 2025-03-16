New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in on the long-standing debate over football's greatest player during a podcast with renowned computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman. While acknowledging the sport's deep-rooted popularity in India, Modi highlighted the impact of different legends across generations.

Speaking about the football greats, when he was asked about the greatest of all time (GOAT), Modi pointed to Diego Maradona as the defining figure of his era.

"Back in the 1980s, one name that always stood out was Maradona. For that generation, he was seen as a true hero, and if you ask today's generation, they'll immediately mention Messi," PM Modi said.

The Argentine icon, famous for leading his country to World Cup glory in 1986, remains one of the most revered figures in football history. However, Modi also acknowledged the dominance of Lionel Messi in the modern era, indicating how perceptions of greatness evolve over time.

During the conversation, Modi also emphasized India's growing football culture. He praised the progress of both the men's and women's teams, noting that the sport continues to develop across various regions in the country.

"It's absolutely true that many regions in India have a strong football culture. Our women's football team is performing really well, and the men's team is also making great progress," he added.

Diego Armando Maradona was named "Player of the 20th Century" by FIFA, along with Pele.

Maradona died on November 25 in 2020 after suffering a heart attack. He began his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

With Boca Juniors, he won one League title; with Barcelona, he clinched one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup and one Copa de la Liga; and with Napoli, he lifted a UEFA Cup, two league titles, one Coppa Italia and one Super Cup. (ANI)

