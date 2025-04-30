Marathi Vultures, Tamil Lioness win inaugural GI-Panchkula competition

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 30 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) concluded in grand fashion at Gurugram University on Wednesday, with Marathi Vultures and Tamil Lioness clinching the men's and women's titles, respectively, after a series of thrilling performances.

Marathi Vultures in the men's category and Tamil Lioness in the women's category were crowned champions, and the crowd erupted to congratulate both teams.

Meanwhile, a third award, GI-Panchkula Championship Trophy, was awarded to Tamil Lioness for their stellar show in the megaevent. The GI-Panchkula Championship Trophy stands out as a symbol of ultimate supremacy in the league. It was a complete domination by Tamil Lioness in the GI-Panchkula as the team also topped the points table in the League stage, winning most matches.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, who was the chief guest for the GI-Panchkula finals, presented the trophies to the victorious teams, commending their excellence and sportsmanship, as per a press release from GI-PKL.

The Special Guest, D Suresh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana and Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), President Kanthi D. Suresh also graced the finals.

In the women's final, Tamil Lioness outclassed Telugu Cheetahs 31-19 on Wednesday. Tamil Lioness won the final with a strong defensive display. They earned 14 tackle points and 4 all-out points and dominated the contest.

Despite Telugu Cheetahs executing 3 super tackles, they couldn't match the intensity. A clinical all-around performance crowned the Tamil Lionesses as champions.

In the men's final, Marathi Vultures defeated Tamil Lions 40-30 to clinch the title. Captain Sunil Narwal was the star of the show, leading from the front with a commanding performance in the final. With 17 tackle points and 4 all-outs, Vultures outclassed the Lions despite their 21 raid points. A deserving win for Marathi Vultures.

The 13-day-long GI-Panchkula tournament turned out to be a grand success, bringing together Indian and international players for a high-octane display of Kabaddi, capturing the imagination of fans and showcasing the sport's global appeal. (ANI)

