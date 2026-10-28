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Home / Sports / Marco Jansen completes 100 Test wickets, becomes 18th South African to achieve the milestone

Marco Jansen completes 100 Test wickets, becomes 18th South African to achieve the milestone

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ANI
Updated At : 07:28 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Cape Town [South Africa], October 28 (ANI): South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen completed 100 wickets in Test cricket during the third Test against Australia in Cape Town on Wednesday, becoming the 18th South African bowler to reach the milestone.

Jansen, who entered the match with 99 Test wickets to his name, achieved the landmark by dismissing Matt Renshaw in the 50th over of Australia's first innings. The left-arm pacer struck again in his next over, removing Cameron Green to claim his second wicket of the match.

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Playing his 24th Test, Jansen became the joint-fourth fastest South African to reach 100 Test wickets in terms of matches played. He shares the position with Peter Pollock, while Vernon Philander holds the record for the fewest matches taken by a South African to reach the milestone, having done so in 19 Tests. Dale Steyn achieved the feat in 20 matches, while Hugh Tayfield, Allan Donald and Kagiso Rabada took 22 Tests.

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Jansen has also entered the record books for the speed with which he has reached the landmark in terms of deliveries bowled. With 3,864 balls, he became the third-fastest bowler in the post-war era to claim 100 Test wickets, behind compatriots Dale Steyn, who took 3,631 deliveries, and Philander, who reached the mark in 3,792 balls.

The milestone adds to an impressive series for the 26-year-old, who has made significant contributions with both bat and ball in South Africa's ongoing contest against Australia. Across the first two Tests, Jansen picked up 10 wickets while also providing valuable runs in the lower order.

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His standout performance came in the second Test, where he claimed five wickets for 33 runs to help bowl Australia out for 99 in their first innings. Earlier, he had contributed 85 runs from the No. 8 position, underlining his value as an all-rounder.

Jansen's performances in the series have also been reflected in the latest ICC Test rankings, where he rose to the top of the bowlers' standings with 876 rating points. He also moved to the No. 1 position among Test all-rounders, ending a lengthy spell at the top for another player.

In the ongoing third Test, South Africa scored 329 in their first innings. Australia reached 191/4 at tea on Day 2, trailing by 138 runs, with Jansen having taken two wickets.

The 100-wicket milestone marks another significant achievement in Jansen's Test career, as the left-arm quick continues to establish himself as a key figure in South Africa's bowling attack while contributing consistently with the bat. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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