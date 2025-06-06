Arundel [UK], June 6 (ANI): South African speedster Marco Jansen has revealed the message he received from Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting before departing from IPL for next week's World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.

Jansen boasted a scintillating form for Punjab Kings in the recently concluded 18th season of the cash-rich league. He blazed his way to 16 wickets from 14 matches as PBKS steamrolled its way to the final.

After impressing under Ponting's watch, the 25-year-old left Punjab's camp early to link up with his national teammates before the WTC final on Wednesday. Before his departure, Ponting, the former Australia captain, wished Jansen luck but hoped that he would end up losing the WTC mace.

"Before I left (India), he (Ponting) just said 'good luck, I hope you do well, but I hope you lose'," Jansen told ICC Digital from Arundel on Tuesday after the opening day of South Africa's warm-up match against Zimbabwe was washed out due to persistent rain.

Jansen went on to lavish praise on Ponting for instilling confidence in him. Now, the lanky quick is looking forward to using that new belief in the high-stakes contest for the WTC mace.

"I learnt a lot from him, especially from a mental point of view. He is always positive, and he always sees the good stuff instead of the bad stuff, if it makes sense," he said.

"And I think that's why he's a legend of the game, because you always lean towards what could happen instead of what could go wrong. For me personally in the IPL, he's helped a lot in that regard, because he always reminds you what could be, what you can do and what could happen instead of what couldn't happen," he added.

Before the WTC final, South Africa roped in England's iconic seamer Stuart Broad in a consulting role. Jansen is keen on jotting down the advice he receives from the England great.

During his playing days, Broad had figured out a way to get under the skin of Australian players. With the final being played at Lord's, Broad knows how to churn out wickets at the venue, considering his mouthwatering tally of 110 wickets that he has scythed at the 'Home of Cricket'.

"Obviously, he's played a lot against Australia at Lord's. Maybe I will pick his brain on what they did back then or what they did when he was playing to get certain batters out. And then, because I mean, you can ask all those questions and you can try and do it, but it doesn't mean it's going to work necessarily," Jansen said of Broad.

"You might get a guy out with a ball that you never even planned bowling. So it's good to have the information. But like I said, once you're on the pitch on that day, you have to figure it out for yourself, and then whatever plan you have or plan you think could work, just try and do that, and you hope it pays off and you hope you execute well," he added. (ANI)

