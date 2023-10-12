Marcus Stoinis in fray, Aussies wary of South Africa firepower

LUCKNOW, October 11

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has shaken off a hamstring problem and is available for their World Cup meeting with South Africa on his familiar hunting ground of Lucknow, captain Pat Cummins said today.

53 Warner needs just 53 runs to go past Adam Gilchrist to second all-time on Australia’s list of World Cup scorers behind Ricky Ponting 43 South Africa’s powerplay bowling is the worst in the world this year, averaging 43 with an economy rate of 6.6 in ODIs in the first 10 overs of their bowling innings

Stoinis was sore after Australia’s first match of their 1-2 series defeat to India last month and skipped two warm-up games and the loss to the hosts in the World Cup, but Cummins said he will be looked at closely for tomorrow’s clash.

The 34-year-old plays for the Lucknow-based Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and knows the conditions well.

“He’s fit so yeah, we’ll announce a team tomorrow but it’s a ground he knows pretty well,” Cummins told reporters. “I think chatting to him and a couple of other guys, it’s probably in a bit of a different condition to what it is for the IPL. The wicket looks really good so yeah, he’s someone we’ll look at pretty closely.”

Australia were dismissed for a below-par 199 in their first match, before suffering a six-wicket defeat to India in Chennai, but Cummins said he expects a high-scoring game in Lucknow.

The five-time champions will be wary of South Africa, who smashed 428/5 in their opening win over Sri Lanka.

“When it’s a good wicket — which that looks like — most of the games have been 300-plus,” Cummins said. “I haven’t had a look at it today, but last night it looked really good, really even. Maybe a bit of pace and bounce. We’ll see how it is tomorrow.”

Australia’s specialist spinner Adam Zampa went wicketless in the last game and gave away 53 runs from eight overs but Cummins said critics should not look too deeply into his form. “I thought he bowled okay but it’s pretty hard defending 200 and trying to create something out of nothing. I’m sure he would be great,” he said. — Reuters

#Australia #Lucknow