Marcus Stoinis in fray, Aussies wary of South Africa firepower

Australia's Marcus Stoinis bats at nets on the eve of their match against South Africa. PTI



LUCKNOW, October 11

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has shaken off a hamstring problem and is available for their World Cup meeting with South Africa on his familiar hunting ground of Lucknow, captain Pat Cummins said today.

53 Warner needs just 53 runs to go past Adam Gilchrist to second all-time on Australia’s list of World Cup scorers behind Ricky Ponting

43 South Africa’s powerplay bowling is the worst in the world this year, averaging 43 with an economy rate of 6.6 in ODIs in the first 10 overs of their bowling innings

Stoinis was sore after Australia’s first match of their 1-2 series defeat to India last month and skipped two warm-up games and the loss to the hosts in the World Cup, but Cummins said he will be looked at closely for tomorrow’s clash.

The 34-year-old plays for the Lucknow-based Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and knows the conditions well.

“He’s fit so yeah, we’ll announce a team tomorrow but it’s a ground he knows pretty well,” Cummins told reporters. “I think chatting to him and a couple of other guys, it’s probably in a bit of a different condition to what it is for the IPL. The wicket looks really good so yeah, he’s someone we’ll look at pretty closely.”

Australia were dismissed for a below-par 199 in their first match, before suffering a six-wicket defeat to India in Chennai, but Cummins said he expects a high-scoring game in Lucknow.

The five-time champions will be wary of South Africa, who smashed 428/5 in their opening win over Sri Lanka.

“When it’s a good wicket — which that looks like — most of the games have been 300-plus,” Cummins said. “I haven’t had a look at it today, but last night it looked really good, really even. Maybe a bit of pace and bounce. We’ll see how it is tomorrow.”

Australia’s specialist spinner Adam Zampa went wicketless in the last game and gave away 53 runs from eight overs but Cummins said critics should not look too deeply into his form. “I thought he bowled okay but it’s pretty hard defending 200 and trying to create something out of nothing. I’m sure he would be great,” he said. — Reuters

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

