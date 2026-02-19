DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Marizanne Kapp to miss upcoming ODI series against Pakistan due to illness

Marizanne Kapp to miss upcoming ODI series against Pakistan due to illness

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cape Town [South Africa], February 19 (ANI): South Africa Women's all-rounder Marizanne Kapp will miss the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan due to illness, the Proteas Women said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The three-match ODI series, scheduled from February 22 to March 1, will see South Africa host Pakistan as part of the ICC Women's One-Day Championship cycle. However, the hosts will be without one of their most experienced campaigners.

Advertisement

"Proteas Women all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Women's Championship One-Day International series against Pakistan, scheduled from 22 February - 01 March, due to illness," the Proteas Women wrote on X.

Advertisement

Kapp's absence is a significant setback for the Proteas, given her role as a senior all-rounder who contributes crucial runs in the middle order and provides control with the ball.

In her place, South Africa Women have handed a maiden national call-up to promising all-rounder Fay Cowling. The former SA Under-19 Women standout impressed selectors during last month's national training camp in Tshwane, earning an opportunity at the senior level.

Advertisement

"Kapp experienced discomfort shortly after completing her spell during the first innings of the third T20 International in Benoni on Monday. Following further medical assessments, the Proteas Women's medical team has opted to rest her as a precaution," the statement said.

"All-rounder and former SA U19 Women standout Fay Cowling has received her maiden national call-up after impressing at last month's national training camp in Tshwane," it added.

No. 1 Women's ODI batter Laura Wolvaardt, who led the Proteas Women to the 2025 World Cup final, will continue to lead the side following impressive centuries against Ireland in the ODI series, before which she smashed her second T20I ton against the same opponent.

South Africa Women's Updated ODI Squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Fay Cowling, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts