Mark Wood delivers fastest four-over-spell at any ICC ODI tournament during CT 2025 clash vs Australia

Lahore [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood delivered a first-spell oozing of sheer pace and breathtaking control during the ICC Champions Trophy campaign opener against Australia on Saturday.

While defending a massive total of 352 runs, Mark Wood delivered his first four-over spell within the first 10 overs of the innings, with an average speed of 151.2 kph. He also managed to get the big wicket of Steve Smith that put the Aussies at the backfoot early on.

As per a graphic by Cricbuzz, in his 24-ball spell, his speed dipped below 150 kph only twice, at 147.6 and 149.7. The highest speed that he touched was 153.3 kph.

Advertisement

As per CricViz, a cricket data and analytics provider, this spell is the quickest-ever for England. It is also the quickest-ever in an ICC ODI tournament and sixth-quickest overall.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first. They had England down at 43/2, with Phil Salt and Jamie Smith down for poor scores. Then Duckett put on a 158-run stand with Joe Root (68 in 78 balls, with four boundaries), pushing England beyond the 200-run mark. While Aussies kept getting other wickets easily, Duckett was the eighth wicket removed by Marnus Labuschagne. England made 351/8 in their 50 overs.

Advertisement

Ben Dwarshuis (3/66) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, while Adam Zampa (2/64) and Matthew Short (2/41) took two wickets as well.

Duckett smashed the highest-ever score in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy on Saturday.

During the match, Duckett made an explosive 165 runs in 143 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 115.38.

Duckett went past New Zealand's Nathan Astle, who had smashed 145* against the USA at The Oval during the ICC Champions Trophy 2004, previously the highest score in the tournament.

Also, this is the fifth-highest individual score by an England batter in ODIs. The highest score by an England batter in ODIs is by Ben Stokes, who smashed 182 against New Zealand in 2023 at The Oval.

Also, England went on to score 351/8 in their innings, the highest-ever total in the history of ICC Champions Trophy, outdoing New Zealand's 347/4 against USA in CT 2004 at The Oval. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)