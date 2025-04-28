Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament to start on April 29

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 28 (ANI): The sixth edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2025 is scheduled to begin on April 29, at the Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, No 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), Air Force Station, Chandigarh. The tournament, organized by the Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB), will conclude on May 6.

The tournament aims to promote hockey and sporting excellence, reflecting Marshal Arjan Singh's legacy and the Indian Air Force's commitment to nurturing talented athletes, who bring laurels to their nation, an official release said.

Air Marshal S Sivakumar, Director General (Administration), Air Headquarters, New Delhi provided details about the matches at a press conference.

The trophy of the tournament was also unveiled, adding to the excitement of the upcoming matches.

He said that the Air Force Sports Control Board is making concerted efforts to promote the event, encouraging hockey at all levels to upgrade the tournament's stature in Indian hockey . The tournament has generated significant enthusiasm among the youth in India and the sub-continent, and it's expected that the board's meticulous conduct will revive the glorious tradition of Indian hockey.

Throwing light on the historical background of the tournament, he said that The Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament was instituted in 2018 to honour the legendary Air Force officer, Marshal Arjan Singh, a passionate hockey player and inspirational leader who embodied leadership both in war and sports.

Group Captain YS Panghal, organising secretary of the Hockey Tournament, said this year's edition features 12 elite teams, including 11 from India and one from Bangladesh and will compete on a league-cum-knockout basis.

The participating teams include Chandigarh XI, Tata Naval Hockey Academy, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Railways, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Round Glass, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Indian Air Force, and Bangladesh Air Force.

The tournament offers attractive prize money, with the winners receiving Rs 3,00,000, runners-up Rs 2,00,000, Man of the Match Rs 10,000 (each match), and Player of the Tournament Rs 25,000.

The Opening Ceremony will be held on April 29, 2025, with Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command as the Chief Guest. The closing ceremony will take place on May 6, 2025, with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, presiding over the event. (ANI)

