Martin Guptill released from New Zealand Cricket central contract

PTI

Wellington, November 23

Veteran batter Martin Guptill has been released from New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) central contract, paving the way to pursue playing opportunities overseas after he recently lost his place in the white-ball teams.

The 36-year-old Guptill becomes the third New Zealand player to be released from their central contract.

Guptill joins Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme as New Zealand players to be released from their playing contract this year, with the three set to seek opportunities in T20 leagues around the world.

"We understand Martin's position," NZC chief executive David White said on Wednesday.

"He's been a fantastic batsman for us for a long period of time and we certainly don't wish to stand in his way as he explores other opportunities.

"Martin's been a giant of the white-ball game, a committed and well-respected member of the Black Caps and has earned the right to play out his career on his own terms.

"He leaves his contract with our best wishes."

Guptill is currently New Zealand's leading run-scorer in T20I cricket and third-highest in the ODI format.

