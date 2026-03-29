Mary Kom considers move into professional boxing   

Olympic bronze medallist and six-time world champion Indian boxer M C Mary Kom on Sunday said she was considering a move into professional boxing.

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The 43-year-old, who became the first Indian woman boxer with an Olympic medal when she won bronze in the 2012 London Games, is past the age eligibility to compete on the amateur circuit.

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“What can I say about the high points? Winning six World Championships was incredible. Although I reached a stage where age restrictions prevented me from competing further in amateur boxing for the country, a new opportunity has surfaced in Professional Boxing,” she said on the sidelines of the Sundays on Cycle event.

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“I am currently taking some time to consider it. I am working hard and trying to make a comeback to show people what I can still do.”

Widely considered one of the greatest amateur boxers, Mary Kom also underlined her commitment to grassroots development through her academy in Manipur.

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“Personally, I am very involved with my academy. I travel back and forth quite often, sometimes it becomes difficult due to the current situation in Manipur; things can get tough there.”

“However, I remain deeply committed. Even when I can’t be there physically, I manage and oversee the academy through phone calls. My dream is to stay fit for as long as I can, regardless of age,” she said.

As India eyes hosting major global events such as the 2030 Commonwealth Games and possibly the 2036 Olympics, Mary Kom stressed the importance of sport in building international recognition.

“Sports development is absolutely essential. Without sports, it is difficult for a country to build a global reputation. Sports are what propel a nation forward,” she said.

She also praised government efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure and promote talent identification, particularly through initiatives such as Khelo India and Fit India Movement.

“While we shouldn’t compare it directly to the scale of the IPL yet, boxing infrastructure has improved significantly, the government has introduced fantastic facilities through movements like Khelo India and Fit India. There is a growing concern for fitness across the nation now.”

Kom highlighted the inclusion of tribal youth in national programmes, pointing to developments in Chhattisgarh.

“Regarding the Tribal Games in Chhattisgarh previously, these were localized, but now the government is elevating them to a national level under the Khelo India banner,” she said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya are taking great initiatives to support tribal athletes. In the past, there wasn’t enough awareness regarding tribal sports talent. But now, with seven disciplines currently active in Chhattisgarh, that is changing.”