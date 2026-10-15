Mary Kom, Pramod Bhagat, Mahesh Bhupathi back Vedanta’s #RunForZeroHunger initiative at Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): As thousands of runners prepare for the 21st edition of the Delhi Half Marathon (DHM) on Sunday, October 18, sporting icons Mary Kom, Pramod Bhagat and Mahesh Bhupathi have joined Vedanta’s #RunForZeroHunger initiative, calling on participants to turn every kilometre into a contribution towards the fight against hunger and malnutrition.

Delhi Half Marathon will bring together elite international and Indian athletes, amateur runners and participants across age groups and abilities. The flagship half marathon covers 21.097 km, alongside multiple race categories including Half Marathon Elite, Champions with Disability and Senior Citizens Run, Open 10K, and Great Delhi Run.

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Under the #RunForZeroHunger initiative, every kilometre run translates into one meal for a child or an animal in need through Vedanta’s (the title sponsor) Nand Ghar and The Animal Care Organisation (TACO) projects, bringing together the spirit of sport and collective action to support nutrition and well-being. The campaign encourages participants to look beyond the finish line and make their miles count towards a larger social cause.

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The initiative builds on Vedanta’s commitment to addressing hunger and malnutrition through Nand Ghar, its flagship social-impact initiative transforming rural anganwadis into centres for nutrition, healthcare and early childhood education, while also enabling skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities for women. Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, over 15,000 Nand Ghars are now operational across 18 states, supporting children and women in rural communities.

Extending the spirit of compassion beyond human communities, #RunForZeroHunger also supports animals through The Animal Care Organisation (TACO), reflecting Vedanta’s commitment to the well-being of all living beings.

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Six-time World Champion and Olympic medallist Mary Kom has called on runners to embrace the initiative and make every kilometre matter. Drawing on a sporting journey defined by perseverance and determination, her association reinforces the power of individual effort in driving collective change.

Pramod Bhagat, Paralympic gold medallist and six-time World Champion, is also encouraging participants to convert their kilometres into meals. His support brings the values of resilience, inclusion and determination to a campaign that invites people of all abilities to contribute to a shared cause.

Tennis champion Mahesh Bhupathi, a 12-time Grand Slam winner and former World No. 1 in men’s doubles, has urged participants to get moving for the cause, whether they choose to walk, jog or run. His message underscores how everyday participation can help create a meaningful impact.

The coming together of these sporting champions adds momentum to #RunForZeroHunger, connecting the energy of one of India’s leading running events with the shared goal of building a hunger-free future. By linking physical activity with a tangible contribution, the initiative offers runners an opportunity to make their participation count well beyond race day.

Through #RunForZeroHunger, Vedanta aims to channel the collective energy of the marathon into meaningful support for children and animals in need, reinforcing the idea that every kilometre can help make a difference. (ANI)

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