 Match made in heaven : The Tribune India

Indonesia Open

Match made in heaven

Satwik-Chirag stun top seeds to make semifinals; Srikanth bows out

Match made in heaven

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-13 21-13 in their quarterfinals match. AP/PTI, Badminton photo



PTI

Jakarta, June 16

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty shocked top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto to sail into the men’s doubles semifinals as HS Prannoy beat Kodai Naraoka to enter the last-four stage of the men’s singles competition at the Indonesia Open here today.

The seventh-seeded duo of Rankireddy and Shetty displayed a flawless game to outwit Indonesia’s Alfian and Ardianto 21-13 21-13 in 41 minutes.

HS Prannoy entered semis with a 21-18 21-6 win over Kodai Naraoka.

Seventh seed Prannoy prevailed over the third-seeded Naraoka 21-18 21-6 to book his semifinals berth. Prannoy will now take on top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, who mauled Chinese Taipei’s Tien Chen Chou 21-5 21-19.

However, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out after going down fighting to China’s Li Shi Feng in the quarterfinals. The first Indian to take the court, Srikanth lost 14-21 21-14 12-21 in one hour and nine minutes to the world No. 10. The win enabled Feng to restore parity in the head-to-head record against Srikanth, which stands at 1-1 now.

Srikanth runs out of steam

In the first game, it was the Chinese who came out on top despite a sluggish start.

World No. 22 Srikanth opened up an early 2-0 lead before Feng bounced back with five straight points, with the Indian guilty of committing too many unforced errors.

The initial lead was all Srikanth could manage as Feng upped his game to take an 11-7 lead at the break.

Feng’s court coverage and anticipation was way better than Srikanth’s, who made a number of mistakes near the net.

Barring a few glimpses of his old self, Srikanth looked completely off-colour as Feng continued to increase his lead, executing drop shots with precision and body smashes to easily pocket the first game.

After a close contest initially in the second game, it was Srikanth who bounced back in style with perfect smashes and wore out the Chinese by playing from front to back of the court to take an 11-6 lead.

Srikanth relied on his aggressive play near the net to take points and eventually closed out the second game in his favour to level the scores.

However, the Indian failed to continue in the same vein in the decider as Feng raced to a five-point lead at the mid-game interval, when the Chinese received medical attention on his heavily strapped left foot.

The injury hardly affected his game as Srikanth failed to close the gap in the third game.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

2
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

3
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

4
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

5
Punjab

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb

7
Sports

'Absolutely mind-blowing': 12-year-old English boy takes double hat-trick in an over

8
Nation

Manipur: Union minister R K Ranjan Singh's house vandalised; warehouse torched

9
Himachal

Kaza-Gramphu stretch in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti blocked due to landslide

10
Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Top News

500 missing after migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN

500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for...

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Police sources say the action is based on a CPI(M) complaint...

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court

The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Frida...

Indian-origin medics, professionals on King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List

Indian-origin medics, professionals on King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List

Dr Parvinder Kaur Aley, Director of Global Operations at the...


Cities

View All

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Pangoora gets another infant; tally of those saved rises to 190

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary released

Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

5-year-old falls to death from 8th floor in Noida

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Police: Revoke arms licence of Amritpal's aide

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara