Match made in heaven: Satwik-Chirag make history, in final

Dubai, April 29

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to enter the final of the Badminton Asia Championships since 1965 after their opponents retired midway through their semifinals match here today.

After winning the first game, Rankireddy and Shetty were trailing 13-14 in the second when the Chinese Taipei duo of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin retired, handing the match to the Indians.

They face the eighth-seeded Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the final tomorrow, who defeated fourth seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 21-6 26-24 in the other semifinal. Rankireddy and Shetty had earlier made it to a historic semifinals after outplaying Indonesia’s experienced duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11 21-12 in the quarterfinals on Friday. This will be India’s first men’s doubles medal at the continental event after 52 years.

India have so far won only one gold in the Asian Championships since it was initiated in 1962. Dinesh Khanna had made history in 1965 when he went all the way in the men’s singles. The duo will be hoping to bag a second gold for India in the event. Apart from the gold won by Khanna, India have won 17 bronze in various categories since 1962.

Rankireddy said it was “unfortunate” that the match ended that way. “Nevertheless, we won the first game; we played well compared to the last two-three matches. We were there. We were not giving them the chances,” he added. — Agencies