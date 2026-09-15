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Home / Sports / Matt Renshaw's maiden ODI ton, Nathan Ellis' five-wicket haul guide Australia to 59-run win over Zimbabwe

Matt Renshaw's maiden ODI ton, Nathan Ellis' five-wicket haul guide Australia to 59-run win over Zimbabwe

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ANI
Updated At : 11:22 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Harare [Zimbabwe], September 15 (ANI): Matt Renshaw's maiden ODI century and Nathan Ellis' five-wicket haul helped Australia secure a 59-run victory over Zimbabwe in the opening match of the three-game ODI series at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first, Australia posted a competitive total of 294/8 in their allotted 50 overs, with Renshaw playing a match-defining knock of 109 runs. The left-handed batter anchored the innings and guided Australia through crucial phases before accelerating towards the end.

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Renshaw's century marked Australia's first ODI hundred against Zimbabwe since Michael Clarke's unbeaten 105 in Harare in 2004. His knock also became the first ODI century by an Australian batter batting at No. 6 or lower since Glenn Maxwell's 201-run innings against Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

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Cooper Connolly provided valuable support with a well-made 51, while Alex Carey also contributed to Australia's total as the visitors maintained momentum throughout the innings.

For Zimbabwe, Newman Nyamhuri was the standout performer with the ball, claiming five wickets for 62 runs. He became only the second Zimbabwean bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Australia in men's ODIs.

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Chasing 295 for victory, Zimbabwe struggled to build partnerships and were eventually bowled out for 235 in 45.1 overs.

The hosts found some stability through Craig Ervine and captain Sikandar Raza, who stitched together a 98-run partnership. Ervine scored 59 runs, while Raza contributed 57, but their efforts were not enough to take Zimbabwe over the line as Australia's bowling attack kept the pressure on.

Nathan Ellis was the chief architect of Australia's defence, producing an impressive spell of 5/31. The pacer picked up key wickets at crucial moments and restricted Zimbabwe's chase, ensuring a comfortable victory for the visitors.

The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The remaining two matches are scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club on September 18 and September 20.

Australia will look to continue their momentum in the second ODI, while Zimbabwe will aim to bounce back and level the series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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