DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Matthew Fisher receives maiden call-up as New Zealand announce squad for Zimbabwe Test series

Matthew Fisher receives maiden call-up as New Zealand announce squad for Zimbabwe Test series

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:35 AM Jul 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Wellington [New Zealand], July 8 (ANI): Right-arm seamer Matthew Fisher received a maiden call-up from the national team asthe squad announced for the upcoming two-match test series against Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

The former New Zealand Under-19 player has taken 51 first-class wickets at an average of 24.11 across 14 matches.

New New Zealand coach Rob Walter believes Fisher has a bright future at Test level and is looking forward to seeing what the 25-year-old can produce against Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

"Matt (Fisher) is someone we're really excited about; he's one of the fastest bowlers in the country, and we think he's got an x-factor. We're blessed to have a large number of strong, fast bowlers in this country, giving him a little bit of touring experience and a taste of what it means to be part of the Black Caps," Walter said as quoted by ICC official website.

New Zealand will be without their spearhead Tim Southee after he retired late last year. Other regulars like Kane Williamson and Michael Bracewell have also made themselves unavailable for the two-match series. At the same time, Kyle Jamieson has taken time off as he awaits the birth of his first child, and Ben Sears has been ruled out due to an injury.

Advertisement

Walter added that while they will miss the talent and the class, it also provides an opportunity for others to showcase their talent.

"Kane and Michael were up front with New Zealand Cricket about their availability for this tour during the contracting process. While all Test matches are hugely special and important, the fact these Tests aren't part of the ICC World Test Championship did influence the discussions on this occasion. We're lucky to be able to call on the likes of Ajaz (Patel) and Henry (Nicholls) who are both proven performers at Test level," he said.

While Patel's last outing with New Zealand was a Player of the Match performance in the 3-0 whitewash over India last November, Nicholls is returning to the Test squad for the first time since December 2023.

The Test squad is set to assemble at Bulawayo on 27 July, post the T20I tri-series at Harare.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry*,* Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Will Young

Series Schedule:

First Test: July 30 - August 3, Bulawayo

Second Test: August 7-11, Bulawayo. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts