"Mature, young lad...": SA skipper Maharaj hails Lhuan-Dre Pretorious after win over Zimbabwe

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], July 1 (ANI): Following his side's win over Zimbabwe in the first Test, South African skipper Keshav Maharaj hailed young batter Lhuan Dre Pretorious, calling him a "mature, young lad". He was also appreciative of the other younger talent, which contributed to the win.

Lhuan became the youngest South African batter to ever score a century in Tests at the age of 19 years and 93 days, while debutants Dewald Brevis, pacer Codi Yusuf, and bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch also delivered notable contributions in the 328-run win over Zimbabwe.

Speaking after the match, skipper Keshav felt "heartwarming" after seeing his team's character and the victory itself.

"The display with the ball was very encouraging to see. We have been a team that has won something major, we have got youngsters coming in, and to see that character filter through is good," he added.

Speaking on stars like Lhuan (scores of 153 and 4), Brevis (scores of 51 and 3), teen pacer Kwena Maphaka (wicketless), all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (17, 147 with the bat and a four-wicket haul), and Corbin (100, 36 with the bat, 5/43 with the ball), Kwena expressed pride in their progress.

"We know the talent in our systems, and it is about getting them in. I have had my eye on Lhuan-dre since the SA20, and he has not looked back since in any format. He is a mature young lad, how he goes about his performances is nice to see. Dewald Brevis, not many play with the freedom like he has, also Maphaka, who bowled with express pace. To see Wiaan take the opportunity with both hands, I am, really pleased for him. (Bosch) New to the international scene, but he has fit in like a glove, he is a deep thinker, and to perform in both facets in this game is special."

Lhuan, who had a breakout SA20 for Paarl Royals this year with 397 runs in 12 matches with three fifties, made his debut in South African colours on the back of a brilliant Cricket South Africa (CSA) 4-Day Series Division 1, 2024/25, scoring 436 runs in five matches at an average of 72.66, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 120.

Brevis rose to fame with a top-scoring performance in the 2022 U19 World Cup with 506 runs in six matches, two centuries, and three fifties) and had since then displayed top form across all formats this year. He had a solid stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 225 runs in six matches at an average of 37.50, with two fifties, at a strike rate of 180.00.

Mapakha was SA's leading wicket-taker in the 2024 U19 WC with 21 scalps in six matches and has since played two Tests, two ODIs, and five T20Is for SA, showing immense promise.

Bosch was a part of 2014 U19 World Cup winning squad with captain, Aiden Markram and has played two Tests and ODIs so far.

During the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first and were in a soup at Tanaka Chivanga (4/83) rattling their top-order and leaving them at 55/4. However, a counter-attacking partnership of 95 runs between Dewald Brevis (51 in 41 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Lhuan dragged the Proteas out of troubled waters.

The best partnership of the innings was a 138-run seventh-wicket stand between Lhuan (153 in 160 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) and Bosch. Lhuan became the youngest South African centurion ever at the age of 19 years and 93 days.

Later, a century from Bosch (100 in 127 balls, with 10 fours) and useful knocks from skipper Keshav Maharaj (21) and Codi Yusuf (27) took SA to 418 in 90 overs.

In reply, a 96-run third-wicket stand between Craig Ervine, the skipper (36 in 90 balls, with four boundaries), and Sean Williams was a major highlight for Zimbabwe in their first innings. Williams battled the wickets falling at the other end, crafting a 137 in 164 balls, with 16 fours to take Zimbabwe to 251 in 67.4 overs. This was his sixth Test ton. Zimbabwe trailed by 167 runs.

Wiaan Mulder (4/50) was the top bowler for SA, while Maharaj and Codi also took three wickets each.

During their second innings, the Proteas lost wickets regularly and were restricted to 155/5. However, their new number three batter, Mulder (147 in 206 balls, with 17 fours and two sixes) scored a brave century, putting a 104-run sixth wicket stand with wicketkeeper Kyle Verreyne (36). Later, lower-order scores from Bosch (36) and Maharaj (51 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took Proteas to 369/10. Bosch and Maharaj put 92-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Proteas led by 536 runs, setting 537 for Zimbabwe to win. Bosch (5/43) and Yusuf (3/22) led a disciplined effort from SA as except for Wellington Masakadza (57 in 92 balls, with nine fours) and skipper Ervine (49 in 77 balls, with seven fours), no one put up much of a fight for Zimbabwe, skittling out for 208 runs.

Lhuan got the 'Player of the Match' honours for his efforts on his debut. (ANI)

