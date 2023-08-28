Max seals record ninth win in a row

ZANDVOORT, August 27
Formula One leader Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive victory today after beating the rain to win a chaotic and red-flagged Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row.
The Red Bull driver’s home triumph from pole position at a soggy Zandvoort equalled now-retired Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 streak of success and was the team’s 14th consecutive triumph and 13th of the season.
The race started dry before rain caused chaos at the end of lap one, with a dry period followed by a torrential downpour that halted proceedings on the 65th of 72 laps with cars skidding off.
Fernando Alonso put Aston Martin back on the podium with second place and a bonus point for fastest lap. Pierre Gasly was third for Renault-owned Alpine.
Verstappen now leads his closest rival by a mighty 138 points with nine races remaining. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi
On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-calle...
36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi
His friend Govind Singh (32) injured
In world's first such case, doctors remove 3-inch-long live parasitic worm from Australian woman's brain
The finding unleashes curiosity to find out what exactly the...
7 of family killed in Bihar as SUV crashes into stationary truck
The accident occurs at around 3am on the Delhi-Kolkata Natio...
New tender process for Dharavi slum redevelopment transparent, no undue favour to Adani Group, Maharashtra govt tells High Court
The government earlier this month submitted its affidavit in...