“May this Diwali bring peace, happiness”: Shubman Gill extends wishes on festival of lights

Hamilton [New Zealand], November 8 (ANI): India’s Test and ODI cricket teams’ captain Shubman Gill took to social media on Sunday to wish his fans and followers on the occasion of Diwali.

In a post on X, Gill extended Diwali greetings to fans, wishing them and their families peace, happiness and good health.

“May this Diwali bring peace, happiness and good health to you and your families. Happy Diwali!”

May this Diwali bring peace, happiness and good health to you and your families. Happy Diwali! 🪔 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) November 8, 2026

Shubman Gill is currently leading the Indian side in the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand. India lead the series 2-0 and will look to seal it when they face off against the Kiwis at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.

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Gill had a disappointing outing in the second ODI, getting dismissed for a golden duck. However, India secured a four-run victory via the DLS method after rain interrupted the match in Wellington.

Opting to bowl first, India bundled out New Zealand for 134 in 41 overs, with pacer Gurnoor Brar dismissing captain Mitchell Santner before removing Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips in quick succession, while Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj provided the early breakthroughs. He also accounted for Nathan Smith to complete his four-wicket haul.

Chasing 135, India suffered early setbacks, losing Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel at 47/4. Shreyas Iyer (30) and KL Rahul (26 not out) attempted to revive the innings, but Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson claimed three wickets each. India were 113/7 when rain interrupted play, four runs ahead of the DLS par score. The victory gave India a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

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Before the ODIs, India defeated New Zealand 3-2 in the five-match T20I series. After the ODIs, India will face the hosts for a two-match Test series. (ANI)

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