New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli on Monday extended his warm and heartfelt greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali.

Advertisement

From Virat to the current Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, India's cricket fraternity made sure to light up social media with their wishes. Virat who is currently touring Australia for three ODIs, hopes that on this festival of light everyone's home is filled with warmth and love.

Advertisement

"On this festival of lights, may your home be filled with warmth, love and countless blessings. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Diwali," Kohli shared in his post on Instagram.

Advertisement

Gill, who is also touring Australia, to captain India for three ODIs and serve as the vice-captain in five T20Is, took to X and wrote, "Wishing everyone a Diwali filled with light, laughter and love."

India's decorated captain Mithali Raj joined in the celebrations and wrote on X, "As lights adorn every home, may peace and joy dwell in every soul. Happy Diwali to everyone!"

Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X and shared a 'Happy Diwali' poster along with a small message. "Here's wishing everyone a sparkling Diwali," the message read.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir hopes the festival of lights dispels all darkness and wrote on X, "Wishing everyone a very happy & prosperous Diwali! May the lights of this pious festival dispel all darkness!"

India's batting stalwart VVS Laxman shared a 'Happy Diwali' poster and heartfelt message for the Indian citizens."May the divine light of Diwali illuminate your life with peace, prosperity and joy. Wishing all of you a bright and beautiful Diwali!" Laxman wrote on X.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters in return. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)