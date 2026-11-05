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Home / Sports / Mbappe becomes second-fastest player to reach 100 UCL goal contributions

Mbappe becomes second-fastest player to reach 100 UCL goal contributions

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ANI
Updated At : 11:12 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Athens [Greece], November 5 (ANI): Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe became the second-fastest to reach 100 goal contributions in his UEFA Champions League career on Wednesday.

During the Wednesday's clash against AEK Athens, Mbappe scored a goal in the 78th minute, bringing up a century of goal contributions in the UCL, which has included 74 goals and 26 assists, as per ESPN.

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Mbappe reached the landmark in 102 matches, only one match behind Argentina icon Lionel Messi (101), who represented Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in European Football before leaving for Major League Soccer (MLS) in the USA, where he represents Inter Miami.

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Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most goal contributions in the UCL, with 182 (140 goals and 42 assists).

At Athens, the hosts were put in front by Aboubakary Koita in the 12th minute, with an assist from Luka Jovic. Later, a touch from Jude Bellingham sent a Vinicius Jr cross into the net, but the Englishman was deemed to be offside. However, just three minutes later, Bellingham made amends with a superb backheel in the 32nd minute, as per Goal.com.

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Mbappe found an unmarked Marc Cucurella, but a strike from his weaker foot meant that he could not capitalise.

In the 75th minute, Koita was at the thick of action yet again, assisting Stavro Pilo for his goal, putting the home side at the brink of the win. Just three minutes later, Kylian Mbappe received a cross from Denzel Dumfries, scoring the equaliser in the 78th minute.

With the time running out, Federico Valverde came in clutch for Madrid, producing a rocket that shook the top corner of the net. Real Madrid ended the match with a 3-2 scoreline. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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