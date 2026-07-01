Mbappe masterclass: France coast past Sweden 3-0 to reach Round of 16

New York [US], July 1 (ANI): A clinical double from talismanic captain Kylian Mbappe steered France to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Sweden at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), punching Les Bleus' ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

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Didier Deschamps, returning to the touchline after missing the final group game due to personal bereavement (following his mother's funeral), watched his side systematically dismantle a stubborn Swedish defence.

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While the creative genius of Michael Olise orchestrated the rhythm, it was Mbappe who stole the show, breaking historical records and drawing level with Lionel Messi at the summit of the tournament's goal-scoring charts.

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Sweden entered the knockout tie with a disciplined, compact low-block implemented by manager Graham Potter, relying on the electric counter-attacking pace of Anthony Elanga and Alexander Isak to stretch the French lines. For the opening half-hour, the plan held firm, limiting France to speculative long-range efforts.

However, as the first half wore on, France accelerated. In the 40th minute, Michael Olise nearly brought down the house with a spectacular, physics-defying scissor kick that struck the upright without even touching the ground.

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The breakthrough finally arrived in the 45th minute through sheer individual brilliance. Capitalising on a short corner routine between Ousmane Dembele and Olise, Kylian Mbappe picked up the ball on the left flank, executed a blistering turn that left Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres on the turf, and slotted a precise right-footed strike into the bottom-right corner past a heavily tested Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

France extended their lead in the 53rd minute. Michael Olise split the Swedish defence with a through ball that nutmegged captain Victor Lindelof, sending Bradley Barcola clear to rifle a shot into the roof of the net.

The result was sealed in the 74th. Olise again unlocked the defence, releasing Kylian Mbappe down the channel. The French captain curled a finish into the far corner, mirroring his first-half strike, to make it 3-0. He left to a standing ovation in the 85th minute.

Despite conceding three goals, goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom was Sweden's standout performer, racking up multiple world-class saves against Adrien Rabiot and Mbappe to prevent a heavier defeat.

The highly rated attacking trio of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, and Anthony Elanga was thoroughly neutralised by the centre-back pairing of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano, failing to register a single shot on target against Mike Maignan.

With his opening goal, Kylian Mbappe set a new FIFA World Cup record for the most knockout stage goals in tournament history, officially leaving Brazilian greats Leonidas and Ronaldo behind, who both sit on 8 goals.

This monumental achievement not only stands as a record in itself but also reshapes the overall World Cup top scorer standings. Mbappe now has 10 knockout goals, putting considerable distance between himself and the rest of the all-time greats in elimination matches.

With those goals, his overall World Cup tally reached 18, putting him in outright second place among all-time scorers, sitting closely behind Lionel Messi. Moreover, Mbappe's brace moved him to 6 goals for the 2026 tournament, tying him with Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot.

Michael Olise's virtuoso performance yielded two official assists, making him the first player since Germany's Thomas Hassler in 1994 to record 5 assists in a single World Cup tournament.

While Sweden exits the tournament after a spirited run, France marches confidently into the round of 16, where they will lock horns with Paraguay on July 4. (ANI)

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