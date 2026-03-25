Mbappe revealed to be victim of alleged serious misdiagnosis; wrong leg scanned during injury

Paris [France], March 25 (ANI): Some serious concerns have emerged from the Real Madrid camp about star striker Kylian Mbappe's injury, as the World Cup-winning footballer has become a victim of alleged misdiagnosis that could cost him a spot in the French side for this year's FIFA World Cup.

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The French striker is 'furious' after the misdiagnosis. As per The Athletic, as quoted by Goal.com, the medical team made an embarrassing mistake of scanning the wrong leg while he faced a knee injury, and gave him the clearance to compete after no problems could be detected there.

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This misdiagnosis was also a crucial reason why Mbappe dismissed his medical staff at the start of the year. Following his dismissal at the end of 2023, Dr Niko Mihic was rehired as head of the department, after the team had only been reorganised last summer. Staff changes within the club's medical department are not uncommon, as those in charge of it complain of too many injuries. In recent weeks, Jude Bellingham and Alvaro Carreras have not featured due to injuries.

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After undergoing a scan on the wrong leg, Mbappe played through pain for several matches, and the club described the injury as something to be assessed game-by-game and for which quick recovery was expected. Mbappe was absent from the squad in January (two matches) and March start (three matches). After his second break, Mbappe was speculated to have a cruciate ligament injury, but he returned for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg match against Manchester City a week ago.

On Monday, Mbappe spoke about his injury, saying, as quoted by Goal.com, "My knee is fine. It is getting better. Things are going pretty well, and I know there was a lot of speculation about it and false things were said. That is the life of a top-level athlete. We're used to people saying things without checking them and without any basis," he said.

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He also stressed that he is "100 per cent fit".

"I had the opportunity to receive a thorough diagnosis in Paris. And together we were able to draw up a plan to get back to my best form at Real Madrid and in the run-up to the World Cup," he added.

Mbappe is back to full fitness, and it is proven by the fact that he has been named in the French national team for the upcoming friendlies ahead of the FIFA World Cup this year. Despite his physical issues, Mbappe stays at the top of his game, delivering 38 goals and six assists in 35 matches for Real Madrid this season. (ANI)

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