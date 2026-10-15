Mbappe surpasses Raul, becomes fifth-highest scorer in UEFA Champions League history

London [UK], October 15 (ANI): Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe surpassed former club and Spain legend Raul Gonzalez, entering into the top five scorers in UEFA Champions League of all time.

Mbappe was among the scorers, chipping in with a goal as 15-time European champions managed a stunning comeback win from a scoreline of 1-3 to secure the match against Roma by 4-3 at Rome.

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Aged just 27, Mbappe is the fifth-highest goal-scorer in UCL history with 71 goals, with legends like Cristiano Ronaldo (140 goals), Lionel Messi (107 goals), Robert Lewandowski (90 goals) and Karim Benzema (72 goals) above him. Mbappe overtook Raul (71 goals) to take the fifth spot, as per 433.

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The match at the Stadio Olimpico appeared to be slipping away from the Spanish giants, but Madrid showcased their trademark European resilience to turn a seemingly lost contest into a memorable victory.

The hosts started brightly and took the lead in the 20th minute when Marten de Roon's long-range effort found the net following a deflection off Donyell Malen.

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Real Madrid responded five minutes later through Mbappe, whose powerful strike from outside the box took a deflection off Gianluca Mancini before beating Roma goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Both sides continued to create opportunities, but neither could find another goal till half-time, leaving the contest finely balanced at 1–1.

Roma came out with renewed determination after the break and quickly seized control of the match.

Donyell Malen put the Italian side ahead in the 51st minute with a finish following a counterattack. The forward struck again seven minutes later, capitalising on a through ball from Matías Soule to extend Roma's advantage to 3–1.

With time running out, Real Madrid launched a relentless attack, with Arda Guler playing a crucial role in the comeback. In the 83rd minute, Cesar Palacios Espi capitalised on a rebound after Endrick's header from a Güler corner to make it 3–2.

Just two minutes later, Endrick rose to meet another Güler corner and powered a header into the net, bringing Madrid level at 3–3 and stunning the home crowd.

The comeback was completed in the 89th minute when Antonio Rüdiger connected with Güler's third decisive corner delivery, producing an acrobatic finish to put Real Madrid ahead for the first time in the match.

Roma had little time to respond as Madrid held on to secure a dramatic 4–3 victory. (ANI)

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