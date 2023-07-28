Mbappe's transfer saga rumbles on

Paris, July 27

Kylian Mbappe finds himself in the unique position of training alone at home while his Paris Saint-Germain teammates are playing abroad.

Speculation is mounting as to where Mbappe will play his first game of the season. Will he stay at PSG, go to Real Madrid or fly far away to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal?

The 24-year-old Mbappe is locked in a contract standoff.

Mbappe has already told the club he won’t trigger a 12-month extension on his contract, which expires at the end of next June. He has until Monday to change his mind and sign the extension, but that looks increasingly impossible.

Mbappe has already made it clear he intends to play only this season with the French champions, and then leave.

That means he could join long-time suitors Real Madrid for free. With no transfer fee involved, Madrid can offer him a lucrative signing bonus and a massive salary.

PSG are having none of it, and say Mbappe will either sign the current extension offer in place, sign a new contract altogether, or prepare to be sold. That has opened the door for Saudi team Al-Hilal to make a world record $332 million bid for Mbappe. — AP