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Home / Sports / MCA expands T20 Mumbai League with ninth franchise

MCA expands T20 Mumbai League with ninth franchise

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ANI
Updated At : 01:12 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced Aspect Sports as the successful bidder for the ninth franchise of the T20 Mumbai League, which will represent the Navi Mumbai region. The franchise operating rights have been awarded for Rs 106.88 crore over a six-year period, with Rs 12.21 crore for its first season, marking a significant step in the league’s expansion and long-term growth.

The addition of the Navi Mumbai franchise will further widen the league’s footprint, bringing more players from the region into the competitive ecosystem while giving emerging talent greater visibility and a platform to showcase their skills at a high level, as per a press release from MCA.

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Commenting on the announcement, Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association, said, “The expansion of the T20 Mumbai League to Navi Mumbai is a significant milestone in our vision to take the game closer to every corner of the Mumbai cricketing ecosystem. The addition of a ninth franchise will not only broaden the league’s reach but also create greater opportunities for emerging cricketers to showcase their talent on a competitive platform. We are delighted to welcome Aspect Sports and look forward to working together to further strengthen the league and nurture the next generation of cricketing talent.”

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Rajdip Gupta, Chairman, T20 Mumbai League Governing Council, said, “The addition of a ninth franchise marks an important new chapter in the evolution of the T20 Mumbai League. As we look ahead, expanding our franchise base will enable the league to build a stronger and more sustainable ecosystem, while creating more opportunities for players to grow. It will also allow league to create greater value for our stakeholders and deepen its engagement with audiences across the region. The entry of Aspect Sports and the expansion into Navi Mumbai further strengthens our foundation as we look to build the league into a larger and enduring sporting property.”

Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, which owns Aspect Sports, said, “We are delighted to associate with the T20 Mumbai League and represent Navi Mumbai. Our vision for Aspect Sports is to build a strong and diverse sporting platform that creates opportunities for athletes, engages communities and contributes to the growth of sport across India. Cricket is an important part of this journey, and our association with the T20 Mumbai League marks a significant step towards building a long-term presence across multiple sporting disciplines. We look forward to working with the MCA and the league to create meaningful opportunities for talent and build a strong connection with fans.”

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The league has World Cup-winning India captain Rohit Sharma as Face of the League. The successful 2026 edition of the T20 Mumbai League witnessed the participation of several global stars, including Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan and Tushar Deshpande, further adding to the stature and appeal of the tournament.

With the addition of the ninth franchise, the T20 Mumbai League will continue to expand its reach while providing a stronger platform for emerging cricketing talent across Mumbai and its surrounding regions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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