MCA holds 86th AGM; one of Wankhede Stadium stands to be named after Rohit Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) successfully convened its 86th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, reaffirming its dedication to the growth and development of cricket in Mumbai.

A key decision was taken to name one of the pavillions of the iconic Wankhede Stadium after India's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy-winning skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit is one of the greatest opening batters of all time. In 499 international matches, he has scored 19,700 runs at an average of 42.18, with 49 centuries, 108 fifties, and a best score of 264. He has three double hundreds in ODI's, the most by a batter, and his score of 264 is the highest individual score in ODI history.

He has won two ICC Champions Trophy titles and T20 World Cup titles, one each as a captain. He has also captained India across all formats.

A major highlight of the meeting was the decision to increase the corpus for affiliated clubs to Rs 75 crores, with a forward-looking plan to enhance it to Rs 100 crores in the coming years.

As per a press release from MCA, this significant move is aimed at strengthening grassroots infrastructure and supporting the long-term growth of cricket across the city.

Another key resolution passed during the AGM was the approval of the naming of stands at Wankhede Stadium, a proposal initially put forward by Milind Narvekar and seconded by Jitendra Awhad. The house unanimously approved the following stand namings:

Grand Stand Level 3: Shri Sharad Pawar Stand

Grand Stand Level 4: Ajit Wadekar Stand

Divecha Pavilion Level 3: Rohit Sharma Stand

Further, in a heartfelt tribute to the Late Amol Kale, the ex-president of the sport's governing body in Mumbai, the match day office at the MCA Pavilion will now be known as the MCA Office Lounge in memory of Amol Kale

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said: "Today's decisions reflect our deep respect for the pillars of Mumbai cricket and our determination to build an even stronger future. These stands and this lounge shall forever echo the legacy of those who built Mumbai's cricketing spirit -- brick by brick, run by run."

The MCA remains committed to preserving the legacy of stalwarts who have made invaluable contributions to the sport while continuing its mission of cricketing excellence. (ANI)

