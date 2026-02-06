DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Sports / MCA shows readiness to host T20 World Cup 2026 matches, pledges full support for Team India

MCA shows readiness to host T20 World Cup 2026 matches, pledges full support for Team India

ANI
Updated At : 09:50 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Ajinkya Naik, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association, said MCA is committed to providing excellent facilities for fans during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, ensuring that every cricket fan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai enjoys the World Cup fixtures in the marquee event.

Mumbai is set to host eight matches of the 2026 T20 World Cup. India will play their first match of the tournament, against the USA, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on February 7. Notably, India is co-hosting the World Cup, alongside Sri Lanka.

Speaking to ANI, Naik said the association, experienced in hosting major matches, aims to provide good facilities for fans, involve former players, and fully support Team India during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He also noted that the MCA has kept the ticket pricing affordable.

"The MCA is known to host big matches. We have hosted many World Cup matches before. We want to ensure adequate facilities for cricket fans. Many former cricket players have been invited. The ticket costing has been kept affordable. MCA, as a team, is proactive in hosting major events. We will fully support Team India," Ajinkya Naik said.

After playing their campaign-opener against the United States of America, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue will travel to Delhi for their clash against Namibia on February 12. They are then scheduled to play the much-anticipated World Cup match against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15, before travelling to Ahmedabad for their final group-stage clash against the Netherlands on February 18.

Ahead of their first match, Team India also played a warm-up fixture against South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The T20 World Cup 2026 co-hosts defeated the Proteas by 30 runs after scoring 240 in the first innings.

Team India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

