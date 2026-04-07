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Home / Sports / MCA to unveil Ravi Shastri Stand on April 9; dedicate Wankhede Stadium gates to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji

MCA to unveil Ravi Shastri Stand on April 9; dedicate Wankhede Stadium gates to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji

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ANI
Updated At : 09:10 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will unveil the Ravi Shastri Stand and dedicate stadium gates to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 9), honouring four of Mumbai and India's most distinguished cricketing figures.

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According to the MCA release, the unveiling ceremony will be graced by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. MCA President Ajinkya Naik will also be present, alongside Apex Council members, office bearers, and members of the cricketing fraternity. The decision to honour these legends was approved by the MCA Apex Council at its meeting held in February.

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As part of the initiative, the Level 1 Stand below the Press Box at the Wankhede Stadium will be named after former India captain and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket as a player, leader and coach.

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In addition, Gate No. 3, Gate No. 5, and Gate No. 6 will be formally unveiled as the Dilip Sardesai Gate, Diana Edulji Gate, and Eknath Solkar Gate, respectively, paying tribute to Mumbai stalwarts who have made a lasting impact on Indian cricket.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said: "This ceremony marks a proud moment for Mumbai cricket as we come together on 9th April to honour these iconic figures. The unveiling of the Ravi Shastri Stand, along with the dedication of stadium gates to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji, reflects our deep respect for their invaluable contributions. We look forward to celebrating their legacy at Wankhede Stadium while inspiring future generations to uphold the same values and strive for greatness."

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The initiative underscores MCA's continued commitment to preserving its rich heritage while strengthening the foundation for the future of the sport. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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