MCA unveils Ravi Shastri Stand at Wankhede Stadium, names stadium gates after Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): In a moment etched in Mumbai cricket's history, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today inscribed the names of cricketing stalwarts, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, recognising their contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket.

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The honours were unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as a stand was named after Ravi Shastri and stadium gates were dedicated to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji, according to a release.

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The ceremony was also attended by Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, MCA President Ajinkya Naik, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, along with MCA Apex Council members, office-bearers, and members of the cricketing fraternity. The MCA felicitated Suryakumar Yadav, the T20 World Cup-winning captain.

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The Level 1 stand below the Press Box is now named the Ravi Shastri Stand, honouring a prominent figure in Indian cricket. A member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, Shastri's contribution spans generations, as a player, captain, coach and commentator.

Gate No. 3, Gate No. 6, and Gate No. 5 will now be named the Dilip Sardesai Gate, Eknath Solkar Gate, and Diana Edulji Gate, respectively, marking the contributions of three legends from Mumbai. Sardesai, widely regarded as India's 'crisis man', made significant contributions to the game with his consistency and dependability.

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Solkar, regarded among the finest close-in fielders, played a key role in India's success with his all-around skills and fearless approach. Edulji, a pioneer of women's cricket, led the national side and later contributed significantly to the growth of the game as an administrator.

Fadnavis congratulated the Mumbai Cricket Association.

"It is a great way to celebrate our icons. This initiative, naming gates and stands after those who created history so that their memories and their contribution to the game remain alive forever, is commendable. I believe that such an initiative can perhaps only happen at Wankhede Stadium through the Mumbai Cricket Association," he said.

Ashish Shelar also lauded the Mumbai Cricket Association.

"Our own cricketing family, especially Mumbai cricket, which has enchanted the world, deserves to honour and respect such outstanding players in a proper manner. This thought was shared by all members of the MCA, especially Ajinkya and his colleagues, and today marks that golden day."

Ajinkya Naik said Wankhede Stadium stands as the heartbeat of Mumbai cricket and a symbol of its enduring legacy.

"Honouring Ravi Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji in this manner ensures that their contributions are permanently etched into Mumbai cricket's rich heritage. This initiative reflects the MCA's commitment to preserving our cricketing history while inspiring future generations."

Ravi Shastri said it is a privilege to receive the honour at the ground [Wankhede Stadium].

"When you look at the names there, which you'll see tomorrow, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar, Gavaskar, Sharma, and then, of course, the gates, it reflects an association rich in tradition. They win more than anybody else. So to get up there, you've got to work hard. It won't come easy. For anyone who is young or aspiring, there are no shortcuts," he said.

Diana Edulji said it is a great moment for him and his family to be standing here "for the unveiling of the gate in my name".

"I would definitely like to thank the Mumbai Cricket Association. The way they have treated women's cricket and the players has been commendable. Over the last few years, both the current and previous Apex Councils have done a wonderful job in promoting women's cricket and giving us the respect we deserve," he said.

The families of Sardesai and Solkar were present on the occasion and expressed their appreciation to the MCA for the gesture.

With this initiative, the MCA has carried forward Mumbai cricket's legacy by celebrating those who defined it and ensuring their stories continue to echo through every generation that follows, the release said. (ANI)

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