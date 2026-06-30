McCullum calls Stokes a "Leader of Men" following his retirement from international cricket

Nottingham [UK], June 30 (ANI): England head coach Brendon McCullum paid an emotional tribute to Ben Stokes following his retirement from international cricket, saying the all-rounder had a profound impact on people both as a captain and throughout his career.

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He described Stokes as a natural leader whom teammates instinctively follow, and said his presence will be greatly missed.

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McCullum revealed he initially tried to convince Stokes to reconsider but soon realised he was at peace with his decision. Reflecting on their four-year partnership, he called it a "real privilege" and said Stokes had transcended cricket through his influence on and off the field.

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"Stokes has had such an impact on so many people, not just since he's been captain, but also throughout his career. He's a leader of men. People follow him. He's made such a significant impact in the last four years on so many people. He is going to be missed. When he confirmed to me yesterday that he was going to retire, I tried to talk him down. But it became pretty obvious that he had made his decision, and he was at peace with it. From that point of view, your emotion then leads on to just a bit of sadness, really because you have been on this journey together for four years. It's been a real thrill. Real privilege to have worked with Stokesy throughout that time. He seemed content and very at peace with the decision. He's been a cricketer who's been able to transcend the sport into other aspects of society," McCullum said.

Tom Latham-led New Zealand defeated England by 160 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge, securing a 2-1 series win against the hosts on Monday.

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The match also marked the end of Ben Stokes' international career, as he experienced his first home series defeat both as a player and as captain.

Joe Root also reflected emotionally on Stokes' retirement, recalling their long relationship that began in childhood and saying it will feel strange not seeing him around the England setup.

Root said he did not try to persuade Stokes to stay, instead focusing on supporting him as a friend and respecting his mindset. He added that if a player is no longer in the right space to enjoy cricket, stepping away is the right decision.

Root said Stokes will be deeply missed in the dressing room as a leader, an influential player, and a close friend, describing his retirement as "the most Ben Stokes thing ever."

"I've played cricket with and against Ben since being 12 years old. He taught me my first swear word, the first time I played against him, spurring me. We've always got on pretty well ever since. Going to be strange turning up in and around this environment, not seeing him around. (Did he try to talk Stokes out of it?) I just tried to listen and just be as good a mate as I can. You want to enjoy your cricket and play it for the right reasons, and if you're not in a space to do that, then it's probably the right time to go. Just hope that he's at peace with everything. I'm clearly going to miss him, the dressing room is going to miss him as a leader, as such an influential player and a good mate too. It was the most Ben Stokes thing ever," Root said. (ANI)

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